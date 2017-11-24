Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 24 November

Bangor City v Bala Town (19:45): Colin Caton's Bala side travel to Bangor fresh from ending Connah's Quay Nomads' long winning run last time out. Bangor have won their last three outings but Kevin Nicholson's side will be wary of the Lakesiders who have lost only once in their last eight league outings.

Prestatyn Town v Llandudno (19:45): Neil Gibson's Prestatyn last weekend returned to winning ways with an emphatic 3-0 victory at Carmarthen. Llandudno have lost both of Iwan Williams' first two games in charge, but they have been much more positive and impressed against TNS.

Aberystwyth Town v Newtown AFC (20:00): Both sides have won two of their last three league outings and will be keen to pick up points. Aberystwyth are currently three points behind the Robins and Prestatyn. This is a real six-pointer and at least would bring them back on level terms with another team looking to escape the drop zone.

Saturday, 25 November

The New Saints v Carmarthen Town (14:30): After beating Connah's Quay to reach the Nathaniel MG Cup final TNS' focus will be firmly set on another southern opponent as Mark Aizlewood's Carmarthen Town travel to Park Hall. The reigning champions are leading the pack once again, although only on goal difference over Met, but they have a game in hand over the Cyncoed outfit. Carmarthen have not won in 10 games and need to get a positive result to build some semblance of confidence and momentum.

Cefn Druids v Barry Town United (14:30): Cefn Druids will be looking for a repeat of last month's 3-1 away over Barry Town United. Two of this season's biggest stories, they're set to contest their final fixture against each other, until at least February.

Sunday, 26 November

Cardiff Metropolitan v Connah's Quay Nomads (14:30) Christian Edwards' side welcome Andy Morrison's Nomads to Cyncoed Campus in a fixture that could have big implications on the title race and it is a meeting of two of the teams with the best defensive records in the league.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Merthyr Town v Dorchester Town

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Colwyn Bay v Scarborough Athletic

Sunday, 19 November

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Swansea City v Cardiff Met