Brentford v Fulham

Brentford forward Lasse Vibe scored his first two goals of the season in Monday's 2-2 draw at QPR

Brentford defender Henrik Dalsgaard (ankle) and winger Florian Jozefzoon (hamstring) are doubts while striker Neaul Maupay serves a one-match ban.

Midfielders Lewis Macleod and Alan Judge are awaiting their comebacks from long-term injuries but Rico Henry (knee) is out for the season.

Fulham will assess centre-back Tim Ream and midfielder Kevin McDonald.

Floyd Ayite (hamstring) is out while fellow forward Lucas Piazon is working his way back from a broken leg.

Fulham have already won two London derbies this season, away at QPR and at home to Millwall, while Brentford beat the Lions at Griffin Park last month and drew 2-2 at QPR on Monday after conceding twice in second-half injury time.

SAM's prediction Home win 50% Draw 26% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts