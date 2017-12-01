Bristol City v Middlesbrough
Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda is unavailable to play Middlesbrough and will be out for eight to 10 weeks after having surgery on an ankle injury.
But left-back Joe Bryan is expected to be back in contention after recovering from a bruised hip.
Boro will be without centre-back Daniel Ayala through suspension after picking up a second yellow card during last weekend's 3-0 defeat by Derby.
Midfielder Jonny Howson is available after serving a one-match ban.
Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk told BBC Tees:
"There was a lot of frustration and disappointment after that game [against Derby], we've had strong discussions in reflection of what happened.
"We've made far too many avoidable mistakes in the games that we've played so far. We haven't been ruthless enough or clinical enough with the chances we've created.
"Before the game at the weekend we had one of the best defensive records in terms of chances that are created against us per game, we're the best in the league.
"Teams aren't totally outplaying or cutting through us, which shows the structure's right."
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 39%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 33%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won their past four league meetings with Middlesbrough, with all wins coming in the 2012-13 and 2015-16 seasons.
- Middlesbrough have not scored a single goal in any of their past three league games against the Robins - Ishmael Miller was the last Boro player to find the net, doing so in a 3-1 defeat in November 2012.
- The Robins have lost two of their past three league matches at Ashton Gate, as many as they had lost in their previous 16.
- Britt Assombalonga scored twice in his only previous league visit to Ashton Gate, with his goals helping Peterborough to a 3-0 win in September 2013.
- Assombalonga has scored a goal in each of his past four away league appearances - the last player to score in five consecutive away Championship appearances was Rudy Gestede in December 2014 for Blackburn Rovers.
- Bristol City have lost five fewer games after 19 matches this season (3) than they had last season (8).