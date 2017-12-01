Bristol City v Middlesbrough

Callum O'Dowda will miss just his second Bristol City game of the season through injury

Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda is unavailable to play Middlesbrough and will be out for eight to 10 weeks after having surgery on an ankle injury.

But left-back Joe Bryan is expected to be back in contention after recovering from a bruised hip.

Boro will be without centre-back Daniel Ayala through suspension after picking up a second yellow card during last weekend's 3-0 defeat by Derby.

Midfielder Jonny Howson is available after serving a one-match ban.

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk told BBC Tees:

"There was a lot of frustration and disappointment after that game [against Derby], we've had strong discussions in reflection of what happened.

"We've made far too many avoidable mistakes in the games that we've played so far. We haven't been ruthless enough or clinical enough with the chances we've created.

"Before the game at the weekend we had one of the best defensive records in terms of chances that are created against us per game, we're the best in the league.

"Teams aren't totally outplaying or cutting through us, which shows the structure's right."

SAM's prediction Home win 39% Draw 28% Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

