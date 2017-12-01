Championship
Bristol City17:30Middlesbrough
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Middlesbrough

Callum O'Dowda
Callum O'Dowda will miss just his second Bristol City game of the season through injury
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 GMT

Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda is unavailable to play Middlesbrough and will be out for eight to 10 weeks after having surgery on an ankle injury.

But left-back Joe Bryan is expected to be back in contention after recovering from a bruised hip.

Boro will be without centre-back Daniel Ayala through suspension after picking up a second yellow card during last weekend's 3-0 defeat by Derby.

Midfielder Jonny Howson is available after serving a one-match ban.

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk told BBC Tees:

"There was a lot of frustration and disappointment after that game [against Derby], we've had strong discussions in reflection of what happened.

"We've made far too many avoidable mistakes in the games that we've played so far. We haven't been ruthless enough or clinical enough with the chances we've created.

"Before the game at the weekend we had one of the best defensive records in terms of chances that are created against us per game, we're the best in the league.

"Teams aren't totally outplaying or cutting through us, which shows the structure's right."

SAM's prediction
Home win 39%Draw 28%Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won their past four league meetings with Middlesbrough, with all wins coming in the 2012-13 and 2015-16 seasons.
  • Middlesbrough have not scored a single goal in any of their past three league games against the Robins - Ishmael Miller was the last Boro player to find the net, doing so in a 3-1 defeat in November 2012.
  • The Robins have lost two of their past three league matches at Ashton Gate, as many as they had lost in their previous 16.
  • Britt Assombalonga scored twice in his only previous league visit to Ashton Gate, with his goals helping Peterborough to a 3-0 win in September 2013.
  • Assombalonga has scored a goal in each of his past four away league appearances - the last player to score in five consecutive away Championship appearances was Rudy Gestede in December 2014 for Blackburn Rovers.
  • Bristol City have lost five fewer games after 19 matches this season (3) than they had last season (8).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves19142340172344
2Cardiff19124327131440
3Sheff Utd19121632211137
4Aston Villa19105428171135
5Bristol City1997330201034
6Derby199552921832
7Middlesbrough198562418629
8Leeds199282924529
9Ipswich199283128329
10Nottm Forest1990102629-327
11Sheff Wed196852321226
12Fulham196852524126
13Preston196852221126
14Brentford195952826224
15Norwich196671723-624
16Reading196582323023
17QPR195772228-622
18Barnsley195592328-520
19Millwall194781920-119
20Hull194693235-318
21Birmingham1944111028-1816
22Sunderland192892535-1014
23Burton1935111237-2514
24Bolton1927101636-2013
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC