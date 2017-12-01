Sunderland v Reading
Sunderland manager Chris Coleman will be without suspended striker James Vaughan for the visit of Reading.
Midfielders Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong and Duncan Watmore (all knee), Billy Jones (foot) and Jonny Williams (shoulder) all remain sidelined.
Reading midfielder John Swift (hamstring) is in contention to return to the squad after a recent spell out.
Strikers Yann Kermorgant and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson have both been carefully managed on their returns from injury.
Coleman will take charge of a Sunderland home game for the first time after starting his reign with away fixtures at Aston Villa and Burton.
Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"The players were disappointed after the win against Barnsley on Tuesday, not because of the result, but the performance in terms of what we can achieve.
"The players are still very confident in what we can do and that's included after defeats.
"Sunderland play under a different style now with Chris Coleman as manager, it looks like he's trying to get them to play more football.
"It's going to be interesting what we come up against as I know Chris has watched us play a lot of times when he was Wales manager."
Match facts
- Sunderland have won four of their past five home games against Reading (L1), though this is their first meeting at the Stadium of Light since December 2012 in the Premier League.
- Reading's last visit to the Stadium of Light outside of the Premier League came in April 2005, coming from a goal down to win 2-1 with a brace from Dave Kitson.
- Callum McManaman has scored in three of his past four league starts against Reading, scoring three goals.
- Reading have scored the same amount of goals in their past two away league games as they did in their first seven on the road this season (6).
- Chris Coleman has faced Reading five times previously, losing four of those games and drawing the other - his last home meeting came in October 2009, losing 3-1 as Coventry boss to a Reading side managed by Brendan Rodgers.
- The Royals have kept clean sheets in back to back league games - they haven't kept three in a row since November 2016.