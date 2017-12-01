Sunderland v Reading

James Vaughan was booked for excessive celebration in Sunderland's win at Burton Albion

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman will be without suspended striker James Vaughan for the visit of Reading.

Midfielders Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong and Duncan Watmore (all knee), Billy Jones (foot) and Jonny Williams (shoulder) all remain sidelined.

Reading midfielder John Swift (hamstring) is in contention to return to the squad after a recent spell out.

Strikers Yann Kermorgant and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson have both been carefully managed on their returns from injury.

Coleman will take charge of a Sunderland home game for the first time after starting his reign with away fixtures at Aston Villa and Burton.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"The players were disappointed after the win against Barnsley on Tuesday, not because of the result, but the performance in terms of what we can achieve.

"The players are still very confident in what we can do and that's included after defeats.

"Sunderland play under a different style now with Chris Coleman as manager, it looks like he's trying to get them to play more football.

"It's going to be interesting what we come up against as I know Chris has watched us play a lot of times when he was Wales manager."

SAM's prediction Home win 47% Draw 27% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts