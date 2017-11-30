Chelsea v Newcastle United

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta was rested against Swansea on Wednesday, ending a run of 74 consecutive Premier League starts

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are likely to recall key men Eden Hazard and Cesar Azpilicueta to their starting line-up.

Hazard played the final nine minutes against Swansea on Wednesday, while Azpilicueta was an unused substitute.

The Blues could be without injured quartet David Luiz, Michy Batshuayi, Charly Musonda and Kenedy.

Jamaal Lascelles, Christian Atsu and Paul Dummett are again likely to be unavailable for Newcastle because of injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "Rafael Benitez returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his tumultuous seven-month spell in charge of Chelsea that ended with a European trophy in Amsterdam.

"His time in west London had its challenging moments and the same can be said for his Newcastle season so far.

"However, the point gained from a two-goal deficit at West Brom during the week was an important one on the back of four straight defeats and they would take a repeat in this one.

"Antonio Conte let his frustrations get the better of him during Chelsea's narrow win over Swansea and will hope for a calmer, more straightforward 90 minutes.

"Having dropped eight points already at home this season, the Blues boss is aware they have to keep winning and stay in the chasing pack."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have only lost one of their last 22 top-flight home games against Newcastle (W15, D6).

Newcastle's only away victory against Chelsea in the Premier League came in May 2012, with the Magpies winning 2-0 thanks to a brace by Papiss Cisse.

Chelsea

Antonio Conte's side have kept four clean sheets in their last five top-flight games, conceding just once - at Liverpool.

Chelsea have dropped eight points at home in the league this season, two more than in their title-winning 2016-17 campaign.

The Blues have scored a league-high eight headed goals in the Premier League this term.

Willian scored in both fixtures the last time these sides met in the 2015-16 campaign; Newcastle are one of four clubs he's scored home and away against in the Premier League (along with Everton, Southampton and Stoke).

Newcastle United