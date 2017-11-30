Premier League
Chelsea12:30Newcastle
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta was rested against Swansea on Wednesday, ending a run of 74 consecutive Premier League starts

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are likely to recall key men Eden Hazard and Cesar Azpilicueta to their starting line-up.

Hazard played the final nine minutes against Swansea on Wednesday, while Azpilicueta was an unused substitute.

The Blues could be without injured quartet David Luiz, Michy Batshuayi, Charly Musonda and Kenedy.

Jamaal Lascelles, Christian Atsu and Paul Dummett are again likely to be unavailable for Newcastle because of injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "Rafael Benitez returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his tumultuous seven-month spell in charge of Chelsea that ended with a European trophy in Amsterdam.

"His time in west London had its challenging moments and the same can be said for his Newcastle season so far.

"However, the point gained from a two-goal deficit at West Brom during the week was an important one on the back of four straight defeats and they would take a repeat in this one.

"Antonio Conte let his frustrations get the better of him during Chelsea's narrow win over Swansea and will hope for a calmer, more straightforward 90 minutes.

"Having dropped eight points already at home this season, the Blues boss is aware they have to keep winning and stay in the chasing pack."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea have only lost one of their last 22 top-flight home games against Newcastle (W15, D6).
  • Newcastle's only away victory against Chelsea in the Premier League came in May 2012, with the Magpies winning 2-0 thanks to a brace by Papiss Cisse.

Chelsea

  • Antonio Conte's side have kept four clean sheets in their last five top-flight games, conceding just once - at Liverpool.
  • Chelsea have dropped eight points at home in the league this season, two more than in their title-winning 2016-17 campaign.
  • The Blues have scored a league-high eight headed goals in the Premier League this term.
  • Willian scored in both fixtures the last time these sides met in the 2015-16 campaign; Newcastle are one of four clubs he's scored home and away against in the Premier League (along with Everton, Southampton and Stoke).

Newcastle United

  • The Magpies have won just one of their last 18 Premier League away games (D4, L13).
  • Home and away, they have just one victory in nine top-flight matches (D3, L5).
  • If Newcastle lose, it will be their 70th Premier League defeat in London - which would be a joint-high with Everton.
  • Rafael Benitez has only won one of 12 competitive games as an opposition manager at Stamford Bridge, all with Liverpool (D4, L7). The solitary win came on 26 October 2008 through a Jose Bosingwa own goal.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd December 2017

  • ChelseaChelsea12:30NewcastleNewcastle United
  • BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion15:00LiverpoolLiverpool
  • EvertonEverton15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • LeicesterLeicester City15:00BurnleyBurnley
  • StokeStoke City15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • WatfordWatford15:00TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
  • ArsenalArsenal17:30Man UtdManchester United
View all Premier League fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1413104493540
2Man Utd1410223282432
3Chelsea1492325111429
4Arsenal1491428161228
5Liverpool1475228181026
6Burnley147431411325
7Tottenham1473422121024
8Watford146352425-121
9Leicester144551920-117
10Brighton144551314-117
11Southampton144461417-316
12Newcastle144371319-615
13Everton144371728-1115
14Huddersfield14437924-1515
15Bournemouth144281216-414
16Stoke143471629-1313
17West Brom142661221-912
18West Ham142481230-1810
19Swansea14239716-99
20Crystal Palace14239825-179
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

The Ashes