Manchester City v West Ham United

Five of Raheem Sterling's nine Premier League goals this season have been scored after the 80th minute

TEAM NEWS

Midfielder Leroy Sane could return against West Ham after missing Manchester City's midweek victory because of illness.

David Silva could be restored to the starting XI after playing just 16 minutes against Southampton.

West Ham defender Winston Reid is a doubt after suffering a hamstring injury against Everton on Wednesday.

Forward Andy Carroll missed the Toffees clash with a knee problem and remains a fitness concern.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "David Moyes was Pep Guardiola's first opposing manager in the Premier League, and it needed a late own goal for Manchester City to beat Sunderland.

"On current form, the West Ham boss will have his work cut out to run City so close this time - or to improve things quickly at all with his new club.

"For this one, in his own words, he's "got to hope that this is 'where you never know what happens in football' comes in".

"What happens with City recently is that Raheem Sterling wins games late on for them.

"Does being held close to the whistle mean their winning streak is near to ending? It might signal quite the opposite."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton and Huddersfield have shown in the past week how teams can make it difficult for Manchester City, even if Pep Guardiola's side still beat them both in the end.

I don't think the Hammers have got the personnel to do that, though.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

These sides met three times last season in all competitions - City won all three by a 12-1 aggregate scoreline.

The Hammers have won just three of the last 25 meetings in all competitions, drawing five and losing 17.

West Ham have won just three of the last 20 Premier League meetings (D4, L13).

Manchester City

City's 12-match Premier League winning run this season has only been bettered by Chelsea (13 in 2016-17) and Arsenal (13 in 2001-02).

The all-time record for consecutive victories is Arsenal's 14, achieved between February and August 2002.

City are unbeaten in 27 matches in all competitions (W23, D4).

Raheem Sterling has scored the winning goal in the 84th minute or later four times this season, including in each of City's last three games.

Sterling's nine league goals this season has already equalled his record for an entire Premier League campaign.

West Ham United

West Ham are without a win in their last seven league games, drawing three, and have only scored five goals in that run.

The Hammers have conceded a Premier League-high 30 goals this season; opponents City are the league's top scorers with 44.

Defeat for West Ham would set a new club record for fewest points after 15 Premier League matches, with just 10.

They have not won any of their eight away league games this season and have only won one of their last 15 Premier League away matches (D6, L8).

Michail Antonio's last six Premier League goals have all been scored in away fixtures.

SAM's predictions Most probable score: 4-0 Probability of draw: 4% Probability of home win: 95% Probability of away win: 1%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.