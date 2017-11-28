Checkatrade Trophy: Chelsea win and West Ham lose, but both U21 sides into last-32

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored for Chelsea's under-21 side in their win against Exeter, taking his tally to three goals in two Checkatrade Trophy matches

Chelsea's under-21 side overcame Exeter to confirm their place in the second-round of the Checkatrade Trophy, while West Ham's under-21s advanced to the last 32 despite defeat at Wycombe.

Chelsea's 3-1 win sees them finish as Southern Group D runners-up, with Yeovil top after beating Plymouth 2-1.

The Hammers' 2-0 defeat saw them slip to second in the Group C.

Rochdale became the first team through to the last 16, beating Doncaster 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 1-1.

Doncaster's Liam Mandeville sent the game to penalties after cancelling out Matty Gillam's first-half effort.

After the first nine penalties were scored, Josh Lillis denied Tommy Rowe from the spot to see Rochdale through.

While the Dale wait to find out their next round opponents, Chelsea's under-21 group-game win sees them book a trip to MK Dons, while Yeovil go on to host AFC Wimbledon.

Defeat for West Ham sees them travel to Luton and sets up a West Country derby between Swindon and Forest Green Rovers.

Manchester City's under-21s can become the fifth academy side to progress to the knockout stage of the competition if they beat Chesterfield on Wednesday.

Results

First round

Wycombe 2-1 West Ham U21

Exeter 1-3 Chelsea U21

Yeovil 2-1 Plymouth

Barnet 2-1 Tottenham U21

Round two

Rochdale 1-1 Doncaster (5-4 pens)

Full second round draw

Northern section

Port Vale v Shrewsbury Town

Fleetwood Town v Group F runner-up

Blackpool v Mansfield Town

Walsall v Bury

Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley

Scunthorpe United v Leicester City U21

Group F winner v Oldham Athletic

Southern section

Swindon v Forest Green Rovers

Gillingham v Oxford United

Yeovil v AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth v Northampton Town

MK Dons v Chelsea U21

Luton Town v West Ham U21

Peterborough v Southend

Swansea City U21 v Charlton