Checkatrade Trophy: Chelsea win and West Ham lose, but both U21 sides into last-32
Chelsea's under-21 side overcame Exeter to confirm their place in the second-round of the Checkatrade Trophy, while West Ham's under-21s advanced to the last 32 despite defeat at Wycombe.
Chelsea's 3-1 win sees them finish as Southern Group D runners-up, with Yeovil top after beating Plymouth 2-1.
The Hammers' 2-0 defeat saw them slip to second in the Group C.
Rochdale became the first team through to the last 16, beating Doncaster 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 1-1.
Doncaster's Liam Mandeville sent the game to penalties after cancelling out Matty Gillam's first-half effort.
After the first nine penalties were scored, Josh Lillis denied Tommy Rowe from the spot to see Rochdale through.
While the Dale wait to find out their next round opponents, Chelsea's under-21 group-game win sees them book a trip to MK Dons, while Yeovil go on to host AFC Wimbledon.
Defeat for West Ham sees them travel to Luton and sets up a West Country derby between Swindon and Forest Green Rovers.
Manchester City's under-21s can become the fifth academy side to progress to the knockout stage of the competition if they beat Chesterfield on Wednesday.
Results
First round
Wycombe 2-1 West Ham U21
Exeter 1-3 Chelsea U21
Yeovil 2-1 Plymouth
Barnet 2-1 Tottenham U21
Round two
Rochdale 1-1 Doncaster (5-4 pens)
Full second round draw
Northern section
Port Vale v Shrewsbury Town
Fleetwood Town v Group F runner-up
Blackpool v Mansfield Town
Walsall v Bury
Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley
Scunthorpe United v Leicester City U21
Group F winner v Oldham Athletic
Southern section
Swindon v Forest Green Rovers
Gillingham v Oxford United
Yeovil v AFC Wimbledon
Portsmouth v Northampton Town
MK Dons v Chelsea U21
Luton Town v West Ham U21
Peterborough v Southend
Swansea City U21 v Charlton
