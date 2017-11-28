BBC Sport - Brighton 0-0 Crystal Palace: Draw is a step in the right direction - Roy Hodgson
Draw is a step in the right direction - Hodgson
Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace's 0-0 draw against Brighton was another step in the right direction as his side earned their first away point of the season.
