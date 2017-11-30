Sam Lavelle: Morecambe defender banned for deception

Morecambe are 21st in League Two

Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle will serve a two-match ban for 'deceiving a match official' in earning a penalty in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Carlisle.

Lavelle, 21, said he feels "let down" by the decision which rules him out of Saturday's FA Cup second-round game at Shrewsbury and a League Two fixture against Coventry.

The penalty, given in the 83rd minute, was missed by Adam Campbell.

The Shrimps unsuccessfully appealed the suspension.

"Looking back at the video it does look a little soft but in real time at speed, it is easier to get knocked off balance and at the end of the day if you feel contact in the box you go down," Lavelle told the club website.

Under new rules brought in this season, the Football Association says it will act "where there is clear and overwhelming evidence to suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation, and as a direct result, the offending player's team has been awarded a penalty and/or an opposing player has been dismissed".

Carlisle forward Shaun Miller was the first to be banned under the new system, when he was suspended for two games in October.

Bristol City defender Bailey Wright was suspended for two matches earlier this month and Everton's Oumar Niasse has also faced a two-match ban.