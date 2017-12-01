Oscar Gobern: Yeovil sign midfielder on non-contract terms until end of the season

Oscar Gobern spent four years at Huddersfield, helping them win promotion to the Championship in 2011-12

Yeovil Town have signed free agent Oscar Gobern on non-contract terms until the end of the season.

Gobern, 26, has been training with the Glovers for the last three weeks after leaving Ross County in the summer.

The central midfielder began his career at Southampton before spells with Huddersfield, QPR and Mansfield Town.

"From speaking to his previous managers and coaches he's a very determined and committed player," said manager Darren Way, whose side are 18th in League Two.

"They're all the ingredients we need to improve our squad."

