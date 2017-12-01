Spanish La Liga
Sevilla17:30Dep La Coruña
Venue: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Latest - Sevilla v Deportivo La Coruna

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1311203452935
2Valencia1394033122131
3Atl Madrid137602161527
4Real Madrid1383225111427
5Sevilla138141714325
6Villarreal136342115621
7Real Sociedad135442724319
8Real Betis135352327-418
9Celta Vigo135262419517
10Girona134541619-317
11Leganés13526912-317
12Getafe134451915416
13Espanyol134451015-516
14Levante133641420-615
15Eibar134271326-1314
16Ath Bilbao133461418-413
17Dep La Coruña133371725-812
18Malaga1321101128-177
19Las Palmas1321101032-227
20Alavés132011722-156
