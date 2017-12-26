Dumbarton 1-4 Livingston

Scottish Championship
Dumbarton1Livingston4

Scott Robinson scores
Scott Robinson scored Livingston's fourth goal

Livingston comfortably beat Dumbarton to move up to third in the Scottish Championship.

Ally Roy fired the Sons ahead but Craig Halkett struck to draw Livi level.

Scott Pittman put the visitors in front before half-time and Dylan Mackin and Scott Robinson added goals during the second period.

Dumbarton had Kyle Hutton sent off for a second bookable offence late on and they remain eighth, eight points above the relegation area.

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12Wardrop
  • 4DowieBooked at 79mins
  • 55Barr
  • 2Smith
  • 7GallagherSubstituted forNadeat 45'minutesBooked at 56mins
  • 14HuttonBooked at 90mins
  • 6Carswell
  • 11JohnstonSubstituted forFroxyliasat 45'minutes
  • 10Walsh
  • 17RoySubstituted forHandlingat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Wilson
  • 15Hill
  • 18Prior
  • 19Ewings
  • 20Froxylias
  • 21Handling
  • 27Nade

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 4Lithgow
  • 26Halkett
  • 31Gallagher
  • 11CaddenSubstituted forRobinsonat 65'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 14JacobsSubstituted forPenriceat 73'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 3Longridge
  • 15Mackin
  • 23De VitaSubstituted forKnoxat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Mullin
  • 9Todorov
  • 16Knox
  • 17Robinson
  • 19Carrick
  • 20Maley
  • 21Penrice
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
495

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Dumbarton 1, Livingston 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Livingston 4.

Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) for a bad foul.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Neil Alexander.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Craig Halkett.

Attempt saved. Jackson Longridge (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Penalty saved! Matthew Knox (Livingston) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Penalty Livingston. James Penrice draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Craig Barr (Dumbarton) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by David Smith.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Matthew Knox replaces Raffaele De Vita.

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 1, Livingston 4. Scott Robinson (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

Booking

Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andy Dowie (Dumbarton).

Dylan Mackin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Craig Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Daniel Handling replaces Ally Roy.

Delay in match Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. James Penrice replaces Keaghan Jacobs because of an injury.

Foul by Christian Nade (Dumbarton).

Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Craig Halkett.

Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

Booking

Scott Robinson (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Smith (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd1610332214833
2St Mirren16102431201132
3Queen of Sth167542821726
4Livingston147432418625
5Dunfermline1665532221023
6Morton166552418623
7Dumbarton154651420-618
8Inverness CT154561718-117
9Falkirk14167925-169
10Brechin1603131136-253
View full Scottish Championship table

