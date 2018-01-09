George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Falkirk
-
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 5WarrenBooked at 24mins
- 23Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 15Mulraney
- 7Polworth
- 11Vigurs
- 4Chalmers
- 14OakleyBooked at 5mins
- 20Bell
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 9Baird
- 10Doran Cogan
- 16Calder
- 17Seedorf
- 24Trafford
- 27Mackay
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 3McGhee
- 16Tumilty
- 45Welsh
- 10Sibbald
- 2Kidd
- 42Robson
- 43Nelson
- 14Longridge
Substitutes
- 6McKee
- 17Harris
- 20O'Hara
- 28Craigen
- 31Mutch
- 33Loy
- 44Watson
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Gary Warren (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Thomas Robson.
Attempt missed. Thomas Robson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Falkirk 0. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
George Oakley (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.