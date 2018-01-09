Scottish Championship
Inverness CT1Falkirk0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Falkirk

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5WarrenBooked at 24mins
  • 23Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 15Mulraney
  • 7Polworth
  • 11Vigurs
  • 4Chalmers
  • 14OakleyBooked at 5mins
  • 20Bell

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 9Baird
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 16Calder
  • 17Seedorf
  • 24Trafford
  • 27Mackay

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 3McGhee
  • 16Tumilty
  • 45Welsh
  • 10Sibbald
  • 2Kidd
  • 42Robson
  • 43Nelson
  • 14Longridge

Substitutes

  • 6McKee
  • 17Harris
  • 20O'Hara
  • 28Craigen
  • 31Mutch
  • 33Loy
  • 44Watson
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Gary Warren (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Thomas Robson.

Attempt missed. Thomas Robson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 1, Falkirk 0. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

George Oakley (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren21143439231645
2Dundee Utd2012353023739
3Dunfermline2095637241332
4Queen of Sth208663327630
5Livingston198652924530
6Morton197752720728
7Inverness CT217682323027
8Dumbarton204881526-1120
9Falkirk203891831-1317
10Brechin2004161646-304
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC