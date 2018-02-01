Women's Super League One: Chelsea Ladies v Manchester City Women (19:00 GMT)

Erin Cuthbert (left) and Demi Stokes both featured for their countries at Women's Euro 2017

Chelsea's Women's Super League One title bid is in their own hands, says midfielder Erin Cuthbert, ahead of Thursday's visit of leaders Manchester City at Kingsmeadow (19:00 GMT).

The top two are separated by two points and are both unbeaten in the league.

Scotland's Cuthbert says Chelsea, who lost 1-0 at home to City on 14 January in the semi-finals of the Continental Tyres [League] Cup, remain confident.

"There are things we have learnt from that semi-final," she told BBC Sport.

"Man City have great players but we have a great squad too. The title race is still in our hands and if we win, we will be one point above them. We have confidence in ourselves."

City, the current holders of the WSL 1 title, the Women's FA Cup and the Continental Tyres Cup, have won all 17 of their matches in all competitions so far this season.

Both sides are through to the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League, but Thursday's game - their first of two league meetings this term - is arguably the biggest of the WSL season so far.

'League is still very tight'

Stretching back to 2017's Spring Series, City would make it 20 consecutive victories in all competitions if they win at Kingsmeadow against Emma Hayes' side.

"It's brilliant that we have an undefeated record at the moment, but we don't look at that too much as 'being unbeaten'," City and England left-back Demi Stokes told BBC Sport.

"We just have a game strategy and focus on that. We have got to not get too far ahead of ourselves. The league is still very tight.

"Against Chelsea, it'll be very different to the last game [on 14 January]. They will come out all guns blazing so it's important that we're ready.

"We'd be six-feet tall if we did [win on Thursday]. We're already a confident team and to beat them away would be massive for us."

After seven league matches, third-placed Liverpool are City and Chelsea's closest challengers, four points adrift of the London club, while fourth-placed Arsenal are a further four points back.