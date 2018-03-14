Yeovil Town Ladies P-P Reading Women

Wednesday's Women's Super League One game between Yeovil Town Ladies and Reading Women has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The match, which was originally scheduled for December before severe winter weather saw it re-arranged, was due to be played at Taunton Town.

The news came after a 15:45 GMT pitch inspection in Somerset.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced by Yeovil, who are bidding for their first points of the season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies118303162527
2Man City Women1182133112226
3Arsenal Women1062221111020
4Liverpool Ladies106042013718
5B'ham City Ladies104151415-113
6Reading Women93331912712
7Sunderland Ladies104061025-1512
8Everton Ladies103071315-29
9Bristol City Women10217527-227
10Yeovil Town Ladies9009031-310
