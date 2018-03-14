Yeovil Town Ladies P-P Reading Women

Wednesday's Women's Super League One game between Yeovil Town Ladies and Reading Women has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The match, which was originally scheduled for December before severe winter weather saw it re-arranged, was due to be played at Taunton Town.

The news came after a 15:45 GMT pitch inspection in Somerset.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced by Yeovil, who are bidding for their first points of the season.