Carlisle United defender Clint Hill considers playing on into 40s

Clint Hill (right) joined Carlisle in September after leaving Scottish club Rangers in the summer

Clint Hill may be tempted to play on towards his 40th birthday if Carlisle mount a play-off challenge this season.

Defender Hill, now in his 21st campaign as a professional, has helped the Cumbrians put together a run of just one defeat in eight league games.

The 39-year-old told BBC Sport: "As long as my body's up to it and I have that determination, I carry on.

"I'm pushing 40 next year - maybe it'd be time to hang up my boots, but it depends how the next 20-odd games go."

Hill believes Carlisle's prospects will depend not only on consistent form, but also successful recruitment in the new year.

Keith Curle's side have lost midfielders Nicky Adams and Jason Kennedy to injuries in recent months.

"If we can strengthen in January, fill the holes where we've lost players, I think we'll have a chance," said Hill.

"We've found a bit of consistency and hopefully we can peak at the right time and make a push for the play-offs towards the end of the season."

Hill, who recently signed a contract to stay at Brunton Park until the end of the season, has made no secret of his plans to move into coaching long-term.

And he sees working again under Curle, having previously done so at Crystal Palace and QPR, as an ideal step towards achieving that aim.

"Keith was a defender himself, he knows my position inside out and he really helped me to develop during those years," added Hill.

"I think there are benefits for both of us. I've certainly got the playing experience and there's also potential for me to learn my coaching trade."