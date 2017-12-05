Champions League - Group B
Bayern Munich3PSG1

Bayern Munich 3-1 Paris Saint Germain

Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso celebrates scoring against Paris St-Germain
Bayern ended the group stage having won all their home games

France midfielder Corentin Tolisso scored twice to earn Bayern Munich victory but Paris St-Germain advance to the Champions League last-16 draw as Group B winners.

Bayern needed to win by four goals to finish above PSG and they got off to a fine start with Robert Lewandowski's close-range finish after eight minutes.

Tolisso's header doubled the lead before Kylian Mbappe made it 2-1.

Tolisso added a third for Bayern, who go through as runners-up.

Both teams finished on 15 points, but PSG's head-to-head record ensured they finished top.

The German champions will be unseeded when the draw for the knockout stage takes place next Monday at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes declared himself satisfied with his side's performance.

"The game shows we are getting better, that we believe in ourselves," he said.

Elsewhere in Group B, Celtic finished third and qualify for the Europa League despite losing 1-0 at home to Anderlecht.

Champions League last-16 draw
Teams cannot be drawn against one another from the same country or from the group they have advanced from.
Seeded teams [so far]:Barcelona, Besiktas, Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris St-Germain and Roma.Unseeded teams [so far]:Real Madrid, FC Basel, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Juventus.

PSG would have become the seventh team to win all six group games - and the first since Real Madrid in 2014-15 - had they won.

However, they were frustrated by keeper Sven Ulreich, who made a hat-trick of saves to deny Neymar and Mbappe.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32KimmichBooked at 22mins
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 27AlabaSubstituted forRafinhaat 85'minutes
  • 24TolissoBooked at 41mins
  • 19RudyBooked at 53mins
  • 29Coman
  • 11RodríguezBooked at 23minsSubstituted forVidalat 83'minutes
  • 7RibérySubstituted forMüllerat 67'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 13Rafinha
  • 17Boateng
  • 22Starke
  • 23Vidal
  • 25Müller
  • 34Friedl

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 32Dani Alves
  • 5MarquinhosBooked at 41mins
  • 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forKimpembeat 72'minutes
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 6Verratti
  • 25Rabiot
  • 23DraxlerBooked at 82minsSubstituted forLo Celsoat 90+1'minutes
  • 29Mbappe
  • 9Cavani
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 11Di María
  • 12Meunier
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 27Pastore
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir
Attendance:
70,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso with a through ball.

Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Julian Draxler.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).

Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Offside, FC Bayern München. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces David Alaba.

Hand ball by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Arturo Vidal replaces James Rodríguez.

Booking

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Thiago Silva because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Paris Saint Germain 1. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).

Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).

James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Franck Ribéry.

Delay in match Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6501123915
2FC Basel6402115612
3CSKA Moscow6303810-29
4Benfica6006114-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65012542115
2Bayern Munich6501136715
3Celtic6105518-133
4Anderlecht6105217-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma632196311
2Chelsea6321168811
3Atl Madrid61415417
4FK Qarabag6024214-122

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642091814
2Juventus632175211
3Sporting621389-17
4Olympiakos6015413-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool5230166109
2Sevilla5221111108
3Spartak Moscow51319636
4NK Maribor5023215-132

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City55001331015
2Shakhtar Donetsk530278-19
3Napoli520310916
4Feyenoord5005313-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas532094511
2FC Porto521210827
3RB Leipzig52129907
4Monaco5023411-72

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham5410124813
2Real Madrid5311145910
3B Dortmund5023510-52
4Apoel Nicosia5023214-122
View full Champions League tables

