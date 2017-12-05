Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City

Silva signed for City from Valencia for £24m in 2010

Manchester City playmaker David Silva is a doubt for Sunday's derby against Manchester United after missing the Champions League trip to Shakhtar Donetsk through injury.

The 31-year-old picked up the problem late in Sunday's 2-1 win over West Ham.

"I don't know if he is able to play on Sunday. That's why he stayed in Manchester to recover," said boss Pep Guardiola.

City have already secured top spot in Group F with five straight wins.

Guardiola refused to reveal details of the injury, saying only that it was "something uncomfortable".

Manchester City can make it a perfect group phase with victory against Shakhtar

Silva, who signed a contract extension earlier this week, has started four of City's last five Premier League games.

Bernardo Silva, signed from Monaco for £43m in May, could step in for his namesake in Ukraine and make only his sixth start for the club.

The Portugal playmaker would also be a strong option to start this weekend's Premier League match at Old Trafford if the Spain midfielder is ruled out.

Kevin de Bruyne is suspended after picking up three bookings in the tournament but, with their place in the last 16 of the Champions League already assured as group winners, City could also give game time to some of their young prospects.

Under-17 World Cup winner Phil Foden is joined by fellow England youth international Tosin Adarabioyo and Spanish forward Brahim Diaz in the travelling squad.

A draw for Shakhar would guarantee them a place in the round of 16, but even defeat would be enough for the Ukrainian side to progress as long as Napoli do not beat Feyenoord.

Match stats