Match ends, Olympiakos 0, Juventus 2.
Olympiakos v Juventus
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Olympiakos
- 24Proto
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 40Engels
- 43NikolaouBooked at 55mins
- 23KoutrisBooked at 32mins
- 6Tachtsidis
- 90Pardo
- 8Odjidja-OfoeSubstituted forFortounisat 62'minutes
- 4Romao
- 92de Freita Couto JúniorSubstituted forMarinat 45'minutes
- 9DjurdjevicBooked at 43minsSubstituted forNabouhaneat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Choutesiotis
- 3Botia
- 7Fortounis
- 10Marin
- 13Gillet
- 31Nabouhane
- 32Androutsos
Juventus
- 23Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 4BenatiaBooked at 49mins
- 15BarzagliSubstituted forRuganiat 70'minutes
- 12Alex Sandro
- 6Khedira
- 14Matuidi
- 7CuadradoSubstituted forBernardeschiat 84'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forPjanicat 62'minutes
- 11Douglas Costa
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 5Pjanic
- 8Marchisio
- 16Pinsoglio
- 17Mandzukic
- 22Asamoah
- 24Rugani
- 33Bernardeschi
- Referee:
- David José Fernández Borbalán
- Attendance:
- 29,567
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Olympiakos 0, Juventus 2.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Ben Nabouhane (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Felipe Pardo.
Goal!
Goal! Olympiakos 0, Juventus 2. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sami Khedira.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Felipe Pardo (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sami Khedira.
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Olympiakos).
Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Hand ball by Leonardo Koutris (Olympiakos).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sami Khedira (Juventus) because of an injury.
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.
Attempt saved. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Hand ball by Ben Nabouhane (Olympiakos).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marko Marin (Olympiakos).
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos).
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Olympiakos).
Attempt missed. Leonardo Koutris (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Ben Nabouhane (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Ben Nabouhane replaces Uros Djurdjevic.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Daniele Rugani replaces Andrea Barzagli.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leonardo Koutris (Olympiakos).
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Felipe Pardo (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic replaces Paulo Dybala.
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Konstantinos Fortounis replaces Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe.
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Alex Sandro.