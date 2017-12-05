Irish Premiership: Glenavon winger Patton hands in transfer request

Glenavon winger Mark Patton is set to leave Mourneview Park after being put on the transfer list at his own request.

The 28-year-old has struggled to cement a place in the first team this season, making just four starts.

Patton joined Glenavon from Portadown in 2013 and has scored 23 goals in 130 appearances.

His most memorable goal came in the 2014 Irish Cup final when he scored the winner against Ballymena United.

Patton hit the bottom corner in the second half to clinch a 2-1 victory in the Windsor Park decider.