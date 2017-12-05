Champions League - Group A
Benfica0FC Basel2

Benfica v FC Basel

Line-ups

Benfica

  • 1Svilar
  • 8Pereira dos Santos
  • 2López
  • 33Jardel
  • 19Eliseu
  • 90Antunes Carvalho
  • 7SamarisBooked at 68minsSubstituted forMagalhães de Almeidaat 73'minutes
  • 21Afonso FernandesSubstituted forBarbosa Almeidaat 73'minutes
  • 17Zivkovic
  • 14Seferovic
  • 84Cupido GoncalvesSubstituted forGonçalves Oliveiraat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Luisão
  • 9Jiménez
  • 10Gonçalves Oliveira
  • 11Barbosa Almeida
  • 27Rafa Silva
  • 30Semedo Varela
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida

FC Basel

  • 1Vaclik
  • 17Suchy
  • 36AkanjiBooked at 63mins
  • 23Balanta
  • 5Lang
  • 34XhakaBooked at 9mins
  • 7Zuffi
  • 28PetrettaBooked at 75minsSubstituted forRiveros Galeanoat 82'minutes
  • 11SteffenSubstituted forFranssonat 90+4'minutes
  • 19OberlinSubstituted forBuaat 88'minutes
  • 24Elyounoussi

Substitutes

  • 13Salvi
  • 15Fransson
  • 22Ajeti
  • 25Riveros Galeano
  • 27Manzambi
  • 30Itten
  • 33Bua
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
22,470

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamFC Basel
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home23
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Benfica 0, Basel 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Benfica 0, Basel 2.

Corner, Basel. Conceded by João Carvalho.

Substitution

Substitution, Basel. Alexander Fransson replaces Renato Steffen.

Attempt missed. Renato Steffen (Basel) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Éder Balanta following a fast break.

Foul by Gabriel (Benfica).

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. João Carvalho (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel.

Attempt blocked. Jonas (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Haris Seferovic.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Marek Suchy.

Attempt blocked. Jonas (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Carvalho.

Substitution

Substitution, Basel. Kevin Bua replaces Dimitri Oberlin.

Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Carvalho.

Attempt missed. Michael Lang (Basel) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Gabriel (Benfica) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Douglas.

Jonas (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marek Suchy (Basel).

Substitution

Substitution, Basel. Blás Riveros replaces Raoul Petretta.

Foul by Lisandro López (Benfica).

Manuel Akanji (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Michael Lang.

Attempt saved. Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Carvalho.

Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).

Taulant Xhaka (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Haris Seferovic (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Manuel Akanji (Basel).

Foul by Gabriel (Benfica).

Dimitri Oberlin (Basel) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Renato Steffen (Basel) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jardel (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrija Zivkovic with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Raoul Petretta (Basel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gabriel (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Raoul Petretta (Basel).

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Gabriel replaces Pizzi.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. André Almeida replaces Andreas Samaris.

Lisandro López (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Taulant Xhaka (Basel).

Foul by Andreas Samaris (Benfica).

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6501123915
2FC Basel6402115612
3CSKA Moscow6303810-29
4Benfica6006114-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65012542115
2Bayern Munich6501136715
3Celtic6105518-133
4Anderlecht6105217-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma632196311
2Chelsea6321168811
3Atl Madrid61415417
4FK Qarabag6024214-122

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642091814
2Juventus632175211
3Sporting621389-17
4Olympiakos6015413-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool5230166109
2Sevilla5221111108
3Spartak Moscow51319636
4NK Maribor5023215-132

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City55001331015
2Shakhtar Donetsk530278-19
3Napoli520310916
4Feyenoord5005313-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas532094511
2FC Porto521210827
3RB Leipzig52129907
4Monaco5023411-72

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham5410124813
2Real Madrid5311145910
3B Dortmund5023510-52
4Apoel Nicosia5023214-122
