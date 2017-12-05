Luke Shaw: Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho promises defender more games

Luke Shaw became one of the world's most expensive teenagers when he joined Manchester United for £27m from Southampton in June 2014

Defender Luke Shaw marked his first start for Manchester United since April with a "very positive performance", said Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

Shaw, 22, helped United beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 at Old Trafford to reach the Champions League knockout stage for the first time since 2014.

The £27m signing played the full game having previously been limited to 48 minutes of action this season.

"He was really dangerous," said Mourinho after Tuesday's match.

Mourinho had told Shaw to "change his football brain" in April and the former Southampton full-back produced an impressive performance, although he was culpable for the away side's opener, failing to track Mario Fernandes' burst into the box.

However, Mourinho was upbeat after Shaw's first start in a United shirt since 30 April.

"He was deserving that opportunity for a long time and is going to get more because his performance was really positive," added the Portuguese.

"He had a great intensity in his game, it was no surprise that after minute 80 he was feeling the consequences of that intensity. It is normal for his first match of season."