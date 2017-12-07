Liam Kinsella: Walsall give young players belief, says right-back

Liam Kinsella has scored one goal for Walsall, against Burton in October 2015

Right-back Liam Kinsella says Walsall's faith in academy players gives them belief in their ability.

The 21-year-old has been at Walsall since he was eight and is now having an extended run in the first team.

"This is my best run in the team, playing nine games on the bounce. I am enjoying every minute," he told BBC WM.

"When I was under 16 and a first-year scholar, you saw the players who had come up through the ranks getting the opportunity to play."

Kinsella, who now has 39 Walsall appearances under his belt, says seeing other young players get the chance was a big boost.

"It gave me the confidence that I would get the chance if I am good enough," he said.

"The gaffer has seen me in training and now I am just trying to repay him back with performances and results.

"Kieran Morris is a bit older than me but obviously he came through the ranks and now he's played over 100 games.

"It is something the club believes in that if you are good enough you will get the chance.

"I think it is credit to the academy staff and management, bringing the young players through and giving them the opportunity."