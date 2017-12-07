Durrell Berry: Fans raise money for injured Kettering Town player

Durrell Berry has also previously played for Cheltenham and Truro

Kettering Town players have set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for injured team-mate Durrell Berry.

The ex-Plymouth and Torquay defender, 25, has had to give up his job after rupturing his Achilles in a Southern League Premier match in November.

The page was opened on Tuesday, with £1,700 raised by 18:00 GMT on Thursday.

"I definitely appreciate it from all the boys involved and all the fans - anyone's who helped me out in this tough time," Berry told BBC Sport.

Berry will miss the rest of the season for Kettering, where he is contracted part-time, and has to wear a protective boot for around two months.

"I was working in a warehouse so there's no chance I'd be able to do it in this boot," he added.

He suffered a double leg-break in March 2016, which kept him out of action for eight months.

"I'm not getting any income because I can't work at the minute or play football," he said. "You wouldn't want it at any time but of course, with it being near Christmas, it's always a bit of a blow.

"It's heart-warming that everyone involved and even people from my previous clubs are willing to help me out.

"You sink or swim, don't you, in situations like this - I'm mentally strong enough to get through it."