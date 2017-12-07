Europa League - Group E
Atalanta1Lyon0

Atalanta v Lyon

Line-ups

Atalanta

  • 1Berisha
  • 3ToloiBooked at 55mins
  • 13Caldara
  • 5Masiello
  • 33Hateboer
  • 4CristanteSubstituted forde Roonat 87'minutes
  • 11FreulerBooked at 33mins
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 72IlicicSubstituted forPalominoat 83'minutes
  • 29PetagnaSubstituted forKurticat 75'minutes
  • 10Gomez

Substitutes

  • 6Palomino
  • 7Orsolini
  • 9Cornelius
  • 15de Roon
  • 21Castagne
  • 27Kurtic
  • 91Gollini

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 4Rafael
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 5Diakhaby
  • 22Mendy
  • 12Ferri
  • 28NDombele
  • 27CornetSubstituted forGeubbelsat 45+1'minutes
  • 18Fekir
  • 11DepaySubstituted forAouarat 68'minutes
  • 9MarianoSubstituted forGouiriat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Aouar
  • 13Geubbels
  • 19Gouiri
  • 20Marçal
  • 23Tete
  • 29Tousart
  • 30Gorgelin
Referee:
Aleksei Eskov

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamLyon
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Atalanta 1, Lyon 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atalanta 1, Lyon 0.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Andrea Masiello.

Nabil Fekir (Lyon) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Houssem Aouar (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Atalanta).

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Marten de Roon replaces Bryan Cristante.

Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Atalanta).

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. José Luis Palomino replaces Josip Ilicic.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Mattia Caldara.

Attempt missed. Jordan Ferri (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.

Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tanguy NDombele.

Attempt blocked. Amine Gouiri (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a cross.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Hans Hateboer.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Jasmin Kurtic replaces Andrea Petagna.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Amine Gouiri replaces Mariano.

Foul by Jordan Ferri (Lyon).

Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ferri.

Offside, Lyon. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Andrea Petagna (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hans Hateboer.

Foul by Jordan Ferri (Lyon).

Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Houssem Aouar replaces Memphis Depay.

Foul by Tanguy NDombele (Lyon).

Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josip Ilicic (Atalanta).

Attempt missed. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.

Attempt missed. Willem Geubbels (Lyon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Leonardo Spinazzola.

Foul by Jordan Ferri (Lyon).

Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Atalanta. Bryan Cristante tries a through ball, but Alejandro Gomez is caught offside.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Mariano.

Foul by Rafael (Lyon).

Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Willem Geubbels (Lyon).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631286210
3Lugano6303810-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
View full Europa League tables

