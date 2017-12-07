Match ends, Atalanta 1, Lyon 0.
Atalanta v Lyon
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 1Berisha
- 3ToloiBooked at 55mins
- 13Caldara
- 5Masiello
- 33Hateboer
- 4CristanteSubstituted forde Roonat 87'minutes
- 11FreulerBooked at 33mins
- 37Spinazzola
- 72IlicicSubstituted forPalominoat 83'minutes
- 29PetagnaSubstituted forKurticat 75'minutes
- 10Gomez
Substitutes
- 6Palomino
- 7Orsolini
- 9Cornelius
- 15de Roon
- 21Castagne
- 27Kurtic
- 91Gollini
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 4Rafael
- 6Guedes Filho
- 5Diakhaby
- 22Mendy
- 12Ferri
- 28NDombele
- 27CornetSubstituted forGeubbelsat 45+1'minutes
- 18Fekir
- 11DepaySubstituted forAouarat 68'minutes
- 9MarianoSubstituted forGouiriat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Aouar
- 13Geubbels
- 19Gouiri
- 20Marçal
- 23Tete
- 29Tousart
- 30Gorgelin
- Referee:
- Aleksei Eskov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 1, Lyon 0.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Andrea Masiello.
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Houssem Aouar (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Atalanta).
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Marten de Roon replaces Bryan Cristante.
Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Atalanta).
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. José Luis Palomino replaces Josip Ilicic.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Mattia Caldara.
Attempt missed. Jordan Ferri (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tanguy NDombele.
Attempt blocked. Amine Gouiri (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a cross.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Hans Hateboer.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Jasmin Kurtic replaces Andrea Petagna.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Amine Gouiri replaces Mariano.
Foul by Jordan Ferri (Lyon).
Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ferri.
Offside, Lyon. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Andrea Petagna (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hans Hateboer.
Foul by Jordan Ferri (Lyon).
Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Houssem Aouar replaces Memphis Depay.
Foul by Tanguy NDombele (Lyon).
Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josip Ilicic (Atalanta).
Attempt missed. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
Attempt missed. Willem Geubbels (Lyon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Leonardo Spinazzola.
Foul by Jordan Ferri (Lyon).
Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Atalanta. Bryan Cristante tries a through ball, but Alejandro Gomez is caught offside.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Mariano.
Foul by Rafael (Lyon).
Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Willem Geubbels (Lyon).