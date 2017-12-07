Europa League - Group B
Young Boys2Skenderbeu1

Young Boys v Skenderbeu

Line-ups

Young Boys

  • 1Wölfli
  • 43Mbabu
  • 22Wüthrich
  • 4Bürki
  • 39JossBooked at 16mins
  • 19Schick
  • 20AebischerSubstituted forBertoneat 71'minutes
  • 27Teixeira
  • 13NgamaleuBooked at 4mins
  • 18Nsamé
  • 99HoarauBooked at 72minsSubstituted forAssaléat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Bertone
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 17Assalé
  • 23Benito
  • 24Nuhu
  • 29Lotomba
  • 40Marzino

Skenderbeu

  • 1Shehi
  • 32Vangjeli
  • 5Jashanica
  • 6AlitiBooked at 31mins
  • 3MiciBooked at 89mins
  • 21SahitiSubstituted forOsmaniat 72'minutes
  • 17Muzaka
  • 8NimagaBooked at 90mins
  • 7Gavazaj
  • 18DemteBooked at 66minsSubstituted forTakuat 75'minutes
  • 88Lilaj

Substitutes

  • 4Lulaj
  • 10Shkodra
  • 19Osmani
  • 23Pellumbi
  • 26Taku
  • 95Teqja
  • 97Gripshi
Referee:
Lee Evans

Match Stats

Home TeamYoung BoysAway TeamSkenderbeu
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home20
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Young Boys 2, Skenderbeu Korce 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Young Boys 2, Skenderbeu Korce 1.

Booking

Roger Assalé (Young Boys) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Young Boys 2, Skenderbeu Korce 1. Roger Assalé (Young Boys) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Mbabu following a corner.

Attempt missed. Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thorsten Schick with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Bajram Jashanica.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Young Boys).

Booking

Bakary Nimaga (Skenderbeu Korce) is shown the yellow card.

Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bakary Nimaga (Skenderbeu Korce).

Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kristi Vangjeli (Skenderbeu Korce).

Attempt saved. Leonardo Bertone (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Gledi Mici (Skenderbeu Korce) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Thorsten Schick (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gledi Mici (Skenderbeu Korce).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Enis Gavazaj (Skenderbeu Korce) because of an injury.

Offside, Skenderbeu Korce. Gjergji Muzaka tries a through ball, but Enis Gavazaj is caught offside.

Foul by Leonardo Bertone (Young Boys).

Gjergji Muzaka (Skenderbeu Korce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Young Boys. Roger Assalé replaces Guillaume Hoarau.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Fidan Aliti (Skenderbeu Korce) because of an injury.

Foul by Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys).

Fidan Aliti (Skenderbeu Korce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kristi Vangjeli (Skenderbeu Korce).

Substitution

Substitution, Skenderbeu Korce. Afrim Taku replaces Beneyam Belye Demte.

Corner, Skenderbeu Korce. Conceded by Marco Wölfli.

Attempt saved. Enis Gavazaj (Skenderbeu Korce) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Bajram Jashanica.

Booking

Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys).

Sabien Lilaj (Skenderbeu Korce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marco Bürki (Young Boys) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thorsten Schick with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Skenderbeu Korce. Tefik Osmani replaces Suad Sahiti.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Orges Shehi.

Substitution

Substitution, Young Boys. Leonardo Bertone replaces Michel Aebischer.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Fidan Aliti.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631286210
3Lugano6303810-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories