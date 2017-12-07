Match ends, Young Boys 2, Skenderbeu Korce 1.
Young Boys v Skenderbeu
Line-ups
Young Boys
- 1Wölfli
- 43Mbabu
- 22Wüthrich
- 4Bürki
- 39JossBooked at 16mins
- 19Schick
- 20AebischerSubstituted forBertoneat 71'minutes
- 27Teixeira
- 13NgamaleuBooked at 4mins
- 18Nsamé
- 99HoarauBooked at 72minsSubstituted forAssaléat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Bertone
- 16Fassnacht
- 17Assalé
- 23Benito
- 24Nuhu
- 29Lotomba
- 40Marzino
Skenderbeu
- 1Shehi
- 32Vangjeli
- 5Jashanica
- 6AlitiBooked at 31mins
- 3MiciBooked at 89mins
- 21SahitiSubstituted forOsmaniat 72'minutes
- 17Muzaka
- 8NimagaBooked at 90mins
- 7Gavazaj
- 18DemteBooked at 66minsSubstituted forTakuat 75'minutes
- 88Lilaj
Substitutes
- 4Lulaj
- 10Shkodra
- 19Osmani
- 23Pellumbi
- 26Taku
- 95Teqja
- 97Gripshi
- Referee:
- Lee Evans
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Young Boys 2, Skenderbeu Korce 1.
Booking
Roger Assalé (Young Boys) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Young Boys 2, Skenderbeu Korce 1. Roger Assalé (Young Boys) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Mbabu following a corner.
Attempt missed. Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thorsten Schick with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Bajram Jashanica.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Young Boys).
Booking
Bakary Nimaga (Skenderbeu Korce) is shown the yellow card.
Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bakary Nimaga (Skenderbeu Korce).
Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kristi Vangjeli (Skenderbeu Korce).
Attempt saved. Leonardo Bertone (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Gledi Mici (Skenderbeu Korce) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Thorsten Schick (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gledi Mici (Skenderbeu Korce).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Enis Gavazaj (Skenderbeu Korce) because of an injury.
Offside, Skenderbeu Korce. Gjergji Muzaka tries a through ball, but Enis Gavazaj is caught offside.
Foul by Leonardo Bertone (Young Boys).
Gjergji Muzaka (Skenderbeu Korce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Young Boys. Roger Assalé replaces Guillaume Hoarau.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fidan Aliti (Skenderbeu Korce) because of an injury.
Foul by Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys).
Fidan Aliti (Skenderbeu Korce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristi Vangjeli (Skenderbeu Korce).
Substitution
Substitution, Skenderbeu Korce. Afrim Taku replaces Beneyam Belye Demte.
Corner, Skenderbeu Korce. Conceded by Marco Wölfli.
Attempt saved. Enis Gavazaj (Skenderbeu Korce) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Bajram Jashanica.
Booking
Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys).
Sabien Lilaj (Skenderbeu Korce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marco Bürki (Young Boys) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thorsten Schick with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Skenderbeu Korce. Tefik Osmani replaces Suad Sahiti.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Orges Shehi.
Substitution
Substitution, Young Boys. Leonardo Bertone replaces Michel Aebischer.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Fidan Aliti.