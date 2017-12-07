Europa League - Group F
FC Copenhagen2Sheriff Tiraspol0

FC Copenhagen v Sheriff Tiraspol

Line-ups

FC Copenhagen

  • 25Olsen
  • 22Ankersen
  • 19Vavro
  • 27Luftner
  • 20Boilesen
  • 33Falk JensenSubstituted forThomsenat 81'minutes
  • 10Gonçalves RodriguesBooked at 48mins
  • 6Kvist
  • 7VerbicSubstituted forMaticat 89'minutes
  • 28Sotiriou
  • 9SantanderSubstituted forPavlovicat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Andersen
  • 3Bengtsson
  • 8Matic
  • 11Pavlovic
  • 14Thomsen
  • 17Kusk
  • 32Amankwaa

Sheriff Tiraspol

  • 1Mikulic
  • 4RacuBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDamascanat 62'minutes
  • 90Posmac
  • 35KulusicBooked at 44mins
  • 55SusicBooked at 71mins
  • 30BrezovecSubstituted forde Nooijerat 55'minutes
  • 18AntonSubstituted forMugosaat 86'minutes
  • 77Kendysh
  • 15da Silva LeiteBooked at 37mins
  • 10de Macedo da SilvaBooked at 69mins
  • 39Badibanga

Substitutes

  • 6Oliveira
  • 8de Nooijer
  • 9Mugosa
  • 14Balima
  • 25Juric
  • 32Oancea
  • 99Damascan
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamFC CopenhagenAway TeamSheriff Tiraspol
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, FC København 2, Sheriff Tiraspol 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC København 2, Sheriff Tiraspol 0.

Zeca (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jeremy de Nooijer (Sheriff Tiraspol).

Substitution

Substitution, FC København. Uros Matic replaces Benjamin Verbic.

Attempt missed. Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Benjamin Verbic.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Stefan Mugosa replaces Gheorghe Anton.

Zeca (FC København) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yuri Kendysh (Sheriff Tiraspol).

Substitution

Substitution, FC København. Andrija Pavlovic replaces Federico Santander.

Foul by Nicolaj Thomsen (FC København).

Cristiano (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FC København. Nicolaj Thomsen replaces Rasmus Falk Jensen.

Attempt missed. Vitalie Damascan (Sheriff Tiraspol) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ziguy Badibanga with a cross.

Attempt saved. Ante Kulusic (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yuri Kendysh.

Penalty missed! Still FC København 2, Sheriff Tiraspol 0. Ziguy Badibanga (Sheriff Tiraspol) hits the left post with a right footed shot.

Penalty conceded by Denis Vavro (FC København) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Sheriff Tiraspol. Vitalie Damascan draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Nicolai Boilesen.

Attempt missed. Vitalie Damascan (Sheriff Tiraspol) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristiano with a cross.

Booking

Mateo Susic (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (FC København).

Dismissal

Jairo (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the red card.

Zeca (FC København) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jairo (Sheriff Tiraspol).

Foul by Rasmus Falk Jensen (FC København).

Mateo Susic (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Sheriff Tiraspol. Jeremy de Nooijer tries a through ball, but Veaceslav Posmac is caught offside.

Foul by Federico Santander (FC København).

Gheorghe Anton (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Yuri Kendysh (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vitalie Damascan.

Foul by Federico Santander (FC København).

Mateo Susic (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mateo Susic (Sheriff Tiraspol).

Substitution

Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Vitalie Damascan replaces Petru Racu.

Offside, FC København. Denis Vavro tries a through ball, but Pieros Sotiriou is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! FC København 2, Sheriff Tiraspol 0. Michael Luftner (FC København) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Verbic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC København. Conceded by Ante Kulusic.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631287110
3Lugano6303910-19
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories