Match ends, FC København 2, Sheriff Tiraspol 0.
FC Copenhagen v Sheriff Tiraspol
Line-ups
FC Copenhagen
- 25Olsen
- 22Ankersen
- 19Vavro
- 27Luftner
- 20Boilesen
- 33Falk JensenSubstituted forThomsenat 81'minutes
- 10Gonçalves RodriguesBooked at 48mins
- 6Kvist
- 7VerbicSubstituted forMaticat 89'minutes
- 28Sotiriou
- 9SantanderSubstituted forPavlovicat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Andersen
- 3Bengtsson
- 8Matic
- 11Pavlovic
- 14Thomsen
- 17Kusk
- 32Amankwaa
Sheriff Tiraspol
- 1Mikulic
- 4RacuBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDamascanat 62'minutes
- 90Posmac
- 35KulusicBooked at 44mins
- 55SusicBooked at 71mins
- 30BrezovecSubstituted forde Nooijerat 55'minutes
- 18AntonSubstituted forMugosaat 86'minutes
- 77Kendysh
- 15da Silva LeiteBooked at 37mins
- 10de Macedo da SilvaBooked at 69mins
- 39Badibanga
Substitutes
- 6Oliveira
- 8de Nooijer
- 9Mugosa
- 14Balima
- 25Juric
- 32Oancea
- 99Damascan
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC København 2, Sheriff Tiraspol 0.
Zeca (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jeremy de Nooijer (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Substitution
Substitution, FC København. Uros Matic replaces Benjamin Verbic.
Attempt missed. Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Benjamin Verbic.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Stefan Mugosa replaces Gheorghe Anton.
Zeca (FC København) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yuri Kendysh (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Substitution
Substitution, FC København. Andrija Pavlovic replaces Federico Santander.
Foul by Nicolaj Thomsen (FC København).
Cristiano (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC København. Nicolaj Thomsen replaces Rasmus Falk Jensen.
Attempt missed. Vitalie Damascan (Sheriff Tiraspol) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ziguy Badibanga with a cross.
Attempt saved. Ante Kulusic (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yuri Kendysh.
Penalty missed! Still FC København 2, Sheriff Tiraspol 0. Ziguy Badibanga (Sheriff Tiraspol) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
Penalty conceded by Denis Vavro (FC København) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Sheriff Tiraspol. Vitalie Damascan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Nicolai Boilesen.
Attempt missed. Vitalie Damascan (Sheriff Tiraspol) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristiano with a cross.
Booking
Mateo Susic (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (FC København).
Dismissal
Jairo (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the red card.
Zeca (FC København) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jairo (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Foul by Rasmus Falk Jensen (FC København).
Mateo Susic (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sheriff Tiraspol. Jeremy de Nooijer tries a through ball, but Veaceslav Posmac is caught offside.
Foul by Federico Santander (FC København).
Gheorghe Anton (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Yuri Kendysh (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vitalie Damascan.
Foul by Federico Santander (FC København).
Mateo Susic (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mateo Susic (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Vitalie Damascan replaces Petru Racu.
Offside, FC København. Denis Vavro tries a through ball, but Pieros Sotiriou is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! FC København 2, Sheriff Tiraspol 0. Michael Luftner (FC København) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Verbic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC København. Conceded by Ante Kulusic.