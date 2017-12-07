Europa League - Group D
Austria Vienna0AEK Athens0

Austria Vienna v AEK Athens

Line-ups

Austria Vienna

  • 32Pentz
  • 19Blauensteiner
  • 6Mohammed
  • 15Serbest
  • 25SalamonSubstituted forSarkariaat 88'minutes
  • 26Holzhauser
  • 7Tajouri-ShradiSubstituted forFerreira Venutoat 72'minutes
  • 16Prokop
  • 8AlhassanBooked at 69mins
  • 95Pires
  • 9FriesenbichlerSubstituted forMonscheinat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gluhakovic
  • 11Ferreira Venuto
  • 14Monschein
  • 21Lee
  • 23De Paula Gallardo
  • 31Hadzikic
  • 39Sarkaria

AEK Athens

  • 16Tsintotas
  • 12Brito
  • 4VranjesBooked at 43mins
  • 19ChygrynskiyBooked at 67mins
  • 2BakakisBooked at 75mins
  • 7ChristodoulopoulosSubstituted forBakasetasat 64'minutes
  • 8Gomes Simoes
  • 25Galanopoulos
  • 3Oliveira Lopes
  • 11AraujoSubstituted forKlonaridisat 74'minutes
  • 10LivajaSubstituted forKoneat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Ajdarevic
  • 9Giakoumakis
  • 14Bakasetas
  • 21Kone
  • 22Anestis
  • 28Klonaridis
  • 55Tzanetopoulos
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamAustria ViennaAway TeamAEK Athens
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, FK Austria Wien 0, AEK Athens 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FK Austria Wien 0, AEK Athens 0.

Hand ball by Panagiotis Kone (AEK Athens).

Corner, FK Austria Wien. Conceded by Michalis Bakakis.

Raphael Holzhauser (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hélder Lopes (AEK Athens).

Substitution

Substitution, AEK Athens. Panagiotis Kone replaces Marko Livaja.

Dominik Prokop (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Konstantinos Galanopoulos (AEK Athens).

Substitution

Substitution, FK Austria Wien. Manprit Sarkaria replaces Thomas Salamon.

Foul by Abdullahi Ibrahim Alhassan (FK Austria Wien).

Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Patrick Pentz (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dmytro Chygrynskiy (AEK Athens).

Attempt missed. Marko Livaja (AEK Athens) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anastasios Bakasetas with a cross following a corner.

Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Abdul Mohammed.

Foul by Abdullahi Ibrahim Alhassan (FK Austria Wien).

Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Patrick Pentz (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dmytro Chygrynskiy (AEK Athens).

Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Thomas Salamon.

Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Raphael Holzhauser.

Attempt blocked. Anastasios Bakasetas (AEK Athens) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Livaja.

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Galo (AEK Athens) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Abdul Mohammed (FK Austria Wien).

Marko Livaja (AEK Athens) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Austria Wien. Christoph Monschein replaces Kevin Friesenbichler.

Booking

Michalis Bakakis (AEK Athens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael Blauensteiner (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michalis Bakakis (AEK Athens).

Substitution

Substitution, AEK Athens. Viktor Klonaridis replaces Sergio Araujo.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Austria Wien. Lucas Venuto replaces Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.

Corner, FK Austria Wien. Conceded by Anastasios Bakasetas.

Foul by Thomas Salamon (FK Austria Wien).

Anastasios Bakasetas (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Abdullahi Ibrahim Alhassan (FK Austria Wien) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Abdullahi Ibrahim Alhassan (FK Austria Wien).

Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Dominik Prokop (FK Austria Wien) header from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Friesenbichler (FK Austria Wien) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Holzhauser with a cross.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631286210
3Lugano6303810-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories