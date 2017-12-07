Match ends, FK Austria Wien 0, AEK Athens 0.
Austria Vienna v AEK Athens
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Austria Vienna
- 32Pentz
- 19Blauensteiner
- 6Mohammed
- 15Serbest
- 25SalamonSubstituted forSarkariaat 88'minutes
- 26Holzhauser
- 7Tajouri-ShradiSubstituted forFerreira Venutoat 72'minutes
- 16Prokop
- 8AlhassanBooked at 69mins
- 95Pires
- 9FriesenbichlerSubstituted forMonscheinat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gluhakovic
- 11Ferreira Venuto
- 14Monschein
- 21Lee
- 23De Paula Gallardo
- 31Hadzikic
- 39Sarkaria
AEK Athens
- 16Tsintotas
- 12Brito
- 4VranjesBooked at 43mins
- 19ChygrynskiyBooked at 67mins
- 2BakakisBooked at 75mins
- 7ChristodoulopoulosSubstituted forBakasetasat 64'minutes
- 8Gomes Simoes
- 25Galanopoulos
- 3Oliveira Lopes
- 11AraujoSubstituted forKlonaridisat 74'minutes
- 10LivajaSubstituted forKoneat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Ajdarevic
- 9Giakoumakis
- 14Bakasetas
- 21Kone
- 22Anestis
- 28Klonaridis
- 55Tzanetopoulos
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FK Austria Wien 0, AEK Athens 0.
Hand ball by Panagiotis Kone (AEK Athens).
Corner, FK Austria Wien. Conceded by Michalis Bakakis.
Raphael Holzhauser (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hélder Lopes (AEK Athens).
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Panagiotis Kone replaces Marko Livaja.
Dominik Prokop (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Konstantinos Galanopoulos (AEK Athens).
Substitution
Substitution, FK Austria Wien. Manprit Sarkaria replaces Thomas Salamon.
Foul by Abdullahi Ibrahim Alhassan (FK Austria Wien).
Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Patrick Pentz (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dmytro Chygrynskiy (AEK Athens).
Attempt missed. Marko Livaja (AEK Athens) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anastasios Bakasetas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Abdul Mohammed.
Foul by Abdullahi Ibrahim Alhassan (FK Austria Wien).
Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Patrick Pentz (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dmytro Chygrynskiy (AEK Athens).
Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Thomas Salamon.
Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Raphael Holzhauser.
Attempt blocked. Anastasios Bakasetas (AEK Athens) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Livaja.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Galo (AEK Athens) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Abdul Mohammed (FK Austria Wien).
Marko Livaja (AEK Athens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Austria Wien. Christoph Monschein replaces Kevin Friesenbichler.
Booking
Michalis Bakakis (AEK Athens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Blauensteiner (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michalis Bakakis (AEK Athens).
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Viktor Klonaridis replaces Sergio Araujo.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Austria Wien. Lucas Venuto replaces Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.
Corner, FK Austria Wien. Conceded by Anastasios Bakasetas.
Foul by Thomas Salamon (FK Austria Wien).
Anastasios Bakasetas (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Abdullahi Ibrahim Alhassan (FK Austria Wien) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Abdullahi Ibrahim Alhassan (FK Austria Wien).
Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dominik Prokop (FK Austria Wien) header from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Friesenbichler (FK Austria Wien) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Holzhauser with a cross.