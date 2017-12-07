Europa League - Group D
HNK Rijeka2AC Milan0

HNK Rijeka v AC Milan

Line-ups

HNK Rijeka

  • 12Sluga
  • 29Vesovic
  • 13Zuparic
  • 18Elez
  • 8Zhuta
  • 26MalesBooked at 43mins
  • 24Pavicic
  • 14AcostySubstituted forPuncecat 76'minutes
  • 21Puljic
  • 7KvrzicSubstituted forMavriasat 86'minutes
  • 17GavranovicSubstituted forCrnicat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Puncec
  • 11Crnic
  • 32Prskalo
  • 35Mavrias
  • 44Lepinjica
  • 87Santek
  • 99Celikovic

AC Milan

  • 30Storari
  • 17Zapata
  • 29Paletta
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 2Calabria
  • 45ZanellatoSubstituted forAbateat 74'minutes
  • 21Biglia
  • 73LocatelliBooked at 78mins
  • 31AntonelliBooked at 66minsSubstituted forForteat 80'minutes
  • 63Cutrone
  • 9Valente SilvaBooked at 32mins

Substitutes

  • 18Montolivo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Abate
  • 22Musacchio
  • 27Forte
  • 46Gabbia
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Istvan Vad

Match Stats

Home TeamHNK RijekaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, HNK Rijeka 2, Milan 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, HNK Rijeka 2, Milan 0.

Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Milan).

Dario Zuparic (HNK Rijeka) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Milan. Manuel Locatelli tries a through ball, but Ignazio Abate is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Charalampos Mavrias replaces Zoran Kvrzic.

Foul by Riccardo Forte (Milan).

Marko Vesovic (HNK Rijeka) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Marko Vesovic.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Dario Zuparic.

Substitution

Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Matic Crnic replaces Mario Gavranovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Riccardo Forte replaces Luca Antonelli.

Cristian Zapata (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Gavranovic (HNK Rijeka).

Booking

Manuel Locatelli (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Milan).

Mate Males (HNK Rijeka) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lucas Biglia (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Manuel Locatelli (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mate Males (HNK Rijeka).

Substitution

Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Roberto Puncec replaces Boadu Maxwell Acosty.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mario Gavranovic (HNK Rijeka) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Ignazio Abate replaces Niccolò Zanellato.

Attempt missed. Patrick Cutrone (Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Davide Calabria with a cross.

Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jakov Puljic (HNK Rijeka).

Offside, Milan. Manuel Locatelli tries a through ball, but Niccolò Zanellato is caught offside.

Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jakov Puljic (HNK Rijeka).

Attempt blocked. André Silva (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessio Romagnoli.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Mate Males.

Attempt blocked. Boadu Maxwell Acosty (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Vesovic with a cross.

Booking

Luca Antonelli (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Luca Antonelli (Milan).

Jakov Puljic (HNK Rijeka) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Josip Elez.

Manuel Locatelli (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mate Males (HNK Rijeka).

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Zoran Kvrzic.

