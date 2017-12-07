Match ends, HNK Rijeka 2, Milan 0.
HNK Rijeka v AC Milan
Line-ups
HNK Rijeka
- 12Sluga
- 29Vesovic
- 13Zuparic
- 18Elez
- 8Zhuta
- 26MalesBooked at 43mins
- 24Pavicic
- 14AcostySubstituted forPuncecat 76'minutes
- 21Puljic
- 7KvrzicSubstituted forMavriasat 86'minutes
- 17GavranovicSubstituted forCrnicat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Puncec
- 11Crnic
- 32Prskalo
- 35Mavrias
- 44Lepinjica
- 87Santek
- 99Celikovic
AC Milan
- 30Storari
- 17Zapata
- 29Paletta
- 13Romagnoli
- 2Calabria
- 45ZanellatoSubstituted forAbateat 74'minutes
- 21Biglia
- 73LocatelliBooked at 78mins
- 31AntonelliBooked at 66minsSubstituted forForteat 80'minutes
- 63Cutrone
- 9Valente SilvaBooked at 32mins
Substitutes
- 18Montolivo
- 19Bonucci
- 20Abate
- 22Musacchio
- 27Forte
- 46Gabbia
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Istvan Vad
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, HNK Rijeka 2, Milan 0.
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Milan).
Dario Zuparic (HNK Rijeka) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Milan. Manuel Locatelli tries a through ball, but Ignazio Abate is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Charalampos Mavrias replaces Zoran Kvrzic.
Foul by Riccardo Forte (Milan).
Marko Vesovic (HNK Rijeka) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Marko Vesovic.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Dario Zuparic.
Substitution
Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Matic Crnic replaces Mario Gavranovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Riccardo Forte replaces Luca Antonelli.
Cristian Zapata (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Gavranovic (HNK Rijeka).
Booking
Manuel Locatelli (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Milan).
Mate Males (HNK Rijeka) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lucas Biglia (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Manuel Locatelli (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mate Males (HNK Rijeka).
Substitution
Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Roberto Puncec replaces Boadu Maxwell Acosty.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mario Gavranovic (HNK Rijeka) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Ignazio Abate replaces Niccolò Zanellato.
Attempt missed. Patrick Cutrone (Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Davide Calabria with a cross.
Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jakov Puljic (HNK Rijeka).
Offside, Milan. Manuel Locatelli tries a through ball, but Niccolò Zanellato is caught offside.
Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jakov Puljic (HNK Rijeka).
Attempt blocked. André Silva (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessio Romagnoli.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Mate Males.
Attempt blocked. Boadu Maxwell Acosty (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Vesovic with a cross.
Booking
Luca Antonelli (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luca Antonelli (Milan).
Jakov Puljic (HNK Rijeka) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Josip Elez.
Manuel Locatelli (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mate Males (HNK Rijeka).
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Zoran Kvrzic.