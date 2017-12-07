Europa League - Group H
Red Star Belgrade1Köln0

Red Star Belgrade v 1. FC Köln

Line-ups

Red Star Belgrade

  • 82Borjan
  • 30Stojkovic
  • 90SavicBooked at 30mins
  • 4Le Tallec
  • 23Rodic
  • 3Jovicic
  • 20Donald
  • 55Srnic
  • 8Kanga
  • 7Krsticic
  • 14Boakye

Substitutes

  • 6Racic
  • 10Milijas
  • 11Adzic
  • 15Babic
  • 27Supic
  • 45Pesic
  • 77Gobeljic

Köln

  • 1Horn
  • 16Olkowski
  • 4Sörensen
  • 23Horn
  • 34Rausch
  • 8Jojic
  • 33Lehmann
  • 20Özcan
  • 13Osako
  • 19Guirassy
  • 17Clemens

Substitutes

  • 18Kessler
  • 24Klünter
  • 30Jakobs
  • 31Risa
  • 37Ouahim
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamRed Star BelgradeAway TeamKöln
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Guélor Kanga (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln).

Foul by Slavoljub Srnic (Crvena Zvezda).

Jannes Horn (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Pawel Olkowski.

Attempt missed. Konstantin Rausch (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

Booking

Vujadin Savic (Crvena Zvezda) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vujadin Savic (Crvena Zvezda).

Foul by Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln).

Mitchell Donald (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Branko Jovicic (Crvena Zvezda).

Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Guélor Kanga (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richmond Boakye.

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Branko Jovicic.

Foul by Slavoljub Srnic (Crvena Zvezda).

Jannes Horn (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Crvena Zvezda 1, 1. FC Köln 0. Slavoljub Srnic (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mitchell Donald.

Foul by Damien Le Tallec (Crvena Zvezda).

Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, 1. FC Köln. Yuya Osako tries a through ball, but Sehrou Guirassy is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Damien Le Tallec (Crvena Zvezda) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Guélor Kanga with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Pawel Olkowski.

Attempt saved. Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Clemens.

Attempt saved. Frederik Sörensen (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milos Jojic with a cross.

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Damien Le Tallec.

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Nenad Krsticic.

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Milan Borjan.

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Damien Le Tallec.

Foul by Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda).

Christian Clemens (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nenad Krsticic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln).

Foul by Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda).

Christian Clemens (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Guélor Kanga (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln).

Hand ball by Guélor Kanga (Crvena Zvezda).

Guélor Kanga (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631287110
3Lugano6303910-19
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories