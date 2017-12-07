Attempt missed. Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Red Star Belgrade v 1. FC Köln
Line-ups
Red Star Belgrade
- 82Borjan
- 30Stojkovic
- 90SavicBooked at 30mins
- 4Le Tallec
- 23Rodic
- 3Jovicic
- 20Donald
- 55Srnic
- 8Kanga
- 7Krsticic
- 14Boakye
Substitutes
- 6Racic
- 10Milijas
- 11Adzic
- 15Babic
- 27Supic
- 45Pesic
- 77Gobeljic
Köln
- 1Horn
- 16Olkowski
- 4Sörensen
- 23Horn
- 34Rausch
- 8Jojic
- 33Lehmann
- 20Özcan
- 13Osako
- 19Guirassy
- 17Clemens
Substitutes
- 18Kessler
- 24Klünter
- 30Jakobs
- 31Risa
- 37Ouahim
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Guélor Kanga (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln).
Foul by Slavoljub Srnic (Crvena Zvezda).
Jannes Horn (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Pawel Olkowski.
Attempt missed. Konstantin Rausch (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Vujadin Savic (Crvena Zvezda) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vujadin Savic (Crvena Zvezda).
Foul by Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln).
Mitchell Donald (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Branko Jovicic (Crvena Zvezda).
Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Guélor Kanga (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richmond Boakye.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Branko Jovicic.
Foul by Slavoljub Srnic (Crvena Zvezda).
Jannes Horn (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Crvena Zvezda 1, 1. FC Köln 0. Slavoljub Srnic (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mitchell Donald.
Foul by Damien Le Tallec (Crvena Zvezda).
Yuya Osako (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Yuya Osako tries a through ball, but Sehrou Guirassy is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Damien Le Tallec (Crvena Zvezda) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Guélor Kanga with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Pawel Olkowski.
Attempt saved. Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Clemens.
Attempt saved. Frederik Sörensen (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milos Jojic with a cross.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Damien Le Tallec.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Nenad Krsticic.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Milan Borjan.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Damien Le Tallec.
Foul by Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda).
Christian Clemens (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nenad Krsticic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln).
Foul by Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda).
Christian Clemens (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Guélor Kanga (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln).
Hand ball by Guélor Kanga (Crvena Zvezda).
Guélor Kanga (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the right wing.