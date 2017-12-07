Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hertha Berlin v Östersunds FK
Line-ups
Hertha Berlin
- 33Klinsmann
- 2Pekarík
- 5Stark
- 25Torunarigha
- 17Mittelstädt
- 20Lazaro
- 28Lustenberger
- 32Dárdai
- 10Duda
- 24Haraguchi
- 7Esswein
Substitutes
- 3Skjelbred
- 4Rekik
- 11Leckie
- 23Weiser
- 26Maier
- 30Kade
- 31Smarsch
Östersunds FK
- 1Keita
- 24Mukiibi
- 4Papagiannopoulos
- 2Pettersson
- 17Edwards
- 21Bachirou
- 22Nouri
- 20Somi
- 12Sema
- 9Abdullahi Gero
- 93Ghoddos
Substitutes
- 6Bergqvist
- 8Hopcutt
- 13Fritzson
- 18Andersson
- 19Widgren
- 23Mensah
- 80Arhin
- Referee:
- Tiago Martins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Sotiris Papagiannopoulos (Östersunds FK).
Corner, Östersunds FK. Conceded by Jonathan Klinsmann.
Attempt saved. Sotiris Papagiannopoulos (Östersunds FK) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ken Sema.
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin).
Ken Sema (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Palko Dárdai (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Esswein.
Attempt saved. Palko Dárdai (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabian Lustenberger.
Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin).
Brwa Nouri (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Valentino Lazaro tries a through ball, but Palko Dárdai is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Genki Haraguchi (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Palko Dárdai (Hertha Berlin) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box following a corner.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Sotiris Papagiannopoulos.
Attempt blocked. Genki Haraguchi (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin).
Saman Ghoddos (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Genki Haraguchi (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ronald Mukiibi (Östersunds FK).
Offside, Östersunds FK. Curtis Edwards tries a through ball, but Ken Sema is caught offside.
Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ronald Mukiibi (Östersunds FK).
Foul by Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin).
Alhaji Gero (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Maximilian Mittelstädt tries a through ball, but Alexander Esswein is caught offside.
Offside, Östersunds FK. Aly Keita tries a through ball, but Alhaji Gero is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.