Europa League - Group J
Zorya Luhansk0Ath Bilbao0

Zorya Luhansk v Athletic Bilbao

Line-ups

Zorya Luhansk

  • 16Lunin
  • 5Gordienko
  • 8Kharatin
  • 3Svatok
  • 2Sukhotsky
  • 36Babenko
  • 18Andrievsky
  • 20Karavayev
  • 95Lirio Freitas de Castilho
  • 19Lunev
  • 28Gromov

Substitutes

  • 6Kamenyuka
  • 7Kochergin
  • 24Grechyshkin
  • 27Kabaev
  • 44Checher
  • 77Chuvaev
  • 96Araujo Da Silva

Ath Bilbao

  • 13Herrerín
  • 15Lekue
  • 30NúñezBooked at 16mins
  • 4Laporte
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 6San José
  • 17Rico
  • 11Williams
  • 22Raúl García
  • 14Susaeta
  • 20Aduriz

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 2Bóveda
  • 16Etxeita
  • 19Merino
  • 21Vesga
  • 23Aketxe
  • 28Córdoba
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamZorya LuhanskAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Oleksandr Svatok (Zorya Luhansk).

Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Athletic Club. Raul García tries a through ball, but Aritz Aduriz is caught offside.

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Igor Kharatin.

Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Markel Susaeta.

Attempt blocked. Oleksandr Karavayev (Zorya Luhansk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Artem Gordienko with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Igor Kharatin (Zorya Luhansk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Oleksandr Karavayev with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Zorya Luhansk. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.

Attempt blocked. Artem Gromov (Zorya Luhansk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iury.

Attempt missed. Artem Gromov (Zorya Luhansk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Artem Gordienko with a cross.

Offside, Athletic Club. Raul García tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.

Booking

Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Artem Gromov (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club).

Iury (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).

Foul by Oleksandr Andrievsky (Zorya Luhansk).

Raul García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Oleksandr Andrievsky (Zorya Luhansk) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Artem Sukhotsky.

Attempt blocked. Iury (Zorya Luhansk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruslan Babenko.

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Artem Sukhotsky.

Offside, Zorya Luhansk. Artem Sukhotsky tries a through ball, but Maxim Lunev is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

