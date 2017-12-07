Foul by Oleksandr Svatok (Zorya Luhansk).
Zorya Luhansk v Athletic Bilbao
-
Line-ups
Zorya Luhansk
- 16Lunin
- 5Gordienko
- 8Kharatin
- 3Svatok
- 2Sukhotsky
- 36Babenko
- 18Andrievsky
- 20Karavayev
- 95Lirio Freitas de Castilho
- 19Lunev
- 28Gromov
Substitutes
- 6Kamenyuka
- 7Kochergin
- 24Grechyshkin
- 27Kabaev
- 44Checher
- 77Chuvaev
- 96Araujo Da Silva
Ath Bilbao
- 13Herrerín
- 15Lekue
- 30NúñezBooked at 16mins
- 4Laporte
- 24Balenziaga
- 6San José
- 17Rico
- 11Williams
- 22Raúl García
- 14Susaeta
- 20Aduriz
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 2Bóveda
- 16Etxeita
- 19Merino
- 21Vesga
- 23Aketxe
- 28Córdoba
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Athletic Club. Raul García tries a through ball, but Aritz Aduriz is caught offside.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Igor Kharatin.
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Markel Susaeta.
Attempt blocked. Oleksandr Karavayev (Zorya Luhansk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Artem Gordienko with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Igor Kharatin (Zorya Luhansk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Oleksandr Karavayev with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Zorya Luhansk. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.
Attempt blocked. Artem Gromov (Zorya Luhansk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iury.
Attempt missed. Artem Gromov (Zorya Luhansk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Artem Gordienko with a cross.
Offside, Athletic Club. Raul García tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.
Booking
Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Artem Gromov (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club).
Iury (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).
Foul by Oleksandr Andrievsky (Zorya Luhansk).
Raul García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Oleksandr Andrievsky (Zorya Luhansk) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Artem Sukhotsky.
Attempt blocked. Iury (Zorya Luhansk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruslan Babenko.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Artem Sukhotsky.
Offside, Zorya Luhansk. Artem Sukhotsky tries a through ball, but Maxim Lunev is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.