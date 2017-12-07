Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Marseille v FC Red Bull Salzburg
Line-ups
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 17Sarr
- 23Rami
- 6Rolando
- 2Sakai
- 19Luiz Gustavo
- 29Zambo
- 27Lopez
- 8Sanson
- 5OcamposBooked at 28mins
- 14N'Jie
Substitutes
- 3Doria Macedo
- 10Payet
- 11Mitroglou
- 13Abdennour
- 16Pelé
- 28Germain
- 34Rocchia
RB Salzburg
- 33Walke
- 3Doin
- 5Caleta-Car
- 17Ulmer
- 8Samassekou
- 22Lainer
- 4Haidara
- 14Berisha
- 42Schlager
- 21Gulbrandsen
- 9Dabbur
Substitutes
- 1Stankovic
- 7Yabo
- 11Rzatkowski
- 18Minamino
- 19Hwang
- 23Stangl
- 24Leitgeb
- Referee:
- Aleksei Kulbakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Franck Zambo (Marseille).
Attempt blocked. Morgan Sanson (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Gustavo.
Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Marseille).
Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Gulbrandsen.
Booking
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).
Paulo Miranda (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rolando (Marseille).
Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hiroki Sakai.
Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maxime Lopez.
Attempt blocked. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Foul by Bouna Sarr (Marseille).
Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rolando (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Attempt missed. Morgan Sanson (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Franck Zambo (Marseille).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Franck Zambo (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Clinton N'Jie with a headed pass.
Paulo Miranda (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clinton N'Jie (Marseille).
Attempt missed. Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.
Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.