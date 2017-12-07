Europa League - Group I
Marseille0RB Salzburg0

Marseille v FC Red Bull Salzburg

Line-ups

Marseille

  • 30Mandanda
  • 17Sarr
  • 23Rami
  • 6Rolando
  • 2Sakai
  • 19Luiz Gustavo
  • 29Zambo
  • 27Lopez
  • 8Sanson
  • 5OcamposBooked at 28mins
  • 14N'Jie

Substitutes

  • 3Doria Macedo
  • 10Payet
  • 11Mitroglou
  • 13Abdennour
  • 16Pelé
  • 28Germain
  • 34Rocchia

RB Salzburg

  • 33Walke
  • 3Doin
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 17Ulmer
  • 8Samassekou
  • 22Lainer
  • 4Haidara
  • 14Berisha
  • 42Schlager
  • 21Gulbrandsen
  • 9Dabbur

Substitutes

  • 1Stankovic
  • 7Yabo
  • 11Rzatkowski
  • 18Minamino
  • 19Hwang
  • 23Stangl
  • 24Leitgeb
Referee:
Aleksei Kulbakov

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamRB Salzburg
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away3

Live Text

Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Franck Zambo (Marseille).

Attempt blocked. Morgan Sanson (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Gustavo.

Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Marseille).

Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Gulbrandsen.

Booking

Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).

Paulo Miranda (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rolando (Marseille).

Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hiroki Sakai.

Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.

Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maxime Lopez.

Attempt blocked. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Foul by Bouna Sarr (Marseille).

Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Rolando (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Attempt missed. Morgan Sanson (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Franck Zambo (Marseille).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Franck Zambo (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Clinton N'Jie with a headed pass.

Paulo Miranda (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Clinton N'Jie (Marseille).

Attempt missed. Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.

Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631287110
3Lugano6303910-19
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories