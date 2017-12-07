Europa League - Group L
Real Sociedad0Zenit St Petersburg0

Real Sociedad v Zenit St Petersburg

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

  • 1Rulli
  • 19Odriozola
  • 3Llorente
  • 6Iñigo Martínez
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 10Xabi Prieto
  • 4Illarramendi
  • 17Zurutuza
  • 8Januzaj
  • 12Da Silva
  • 18Oyarzabal

Substitutes

  • 5Zubeldia
  • 7Juanmi
  • 11Vela
  • 13Ramírez Martínez
  • 15Elustondo
  • 16Canales
  • 24de la Bella

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 1Lodygin
  • 19Smolnikov
  • 60Ivanovic
  • 23Mevlja
  • 4Criscito
  • 8KranevitterBooked at 28mins
  • 10Rigoni
  • 21Erokhin
  • 16Noboa
  • 7Poloz
  • 9Kokorin

Substitutes

  • 5Paredes
  • 11Driussi
  • 14Kuzyaev
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 30Mammana
  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 50Karpov
Referee:
Liran Liany

Match Stats

Home TeamReal SociedadAway TeamZenit St Petersburg
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Kévin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola with a cross.

Attempt missed. Kévin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Yuri Lodygin tries a through ball, but Aleksandr Kokorin is caught offside.

Booking

Matías Kranevitter (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).

Xabi Prieto (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Domenico Criscito.

Attempt missed. Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Emiliano Rigoni.

Attempt missed. Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola.

Xabi Prieto (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matías Kranevitter (Zenit St Petersburg).

David Zurutuza (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).

Attempt missed. Íñigo Martínez (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Xabi Prieto.

Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).

Emiliano Rigoni (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Matías Kranevitter.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Christian Noboa.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Domenico Criscito.

Attempt missed. Xabi Prieto (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Igor Smolnikov.

Attempt missed. Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Igor Smolnikov.

Hand ball by Domenico Criscito (Zenit St Petersburg).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631287110
3Lugano6303910-19
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
View full Europa League tables

