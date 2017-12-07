Attempt missed. Kévin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola with a cross.
Real Sociedad v Zenit St Petersburg
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Real Sociedad
- 1Rulli
- 19Odriozola
- 3Llorente
- 6Iñigo Martínez
- 20Rodrigues
- 10Xabi Prieto
- 4Illarramendi
- 17Zurutuza
- 8Januzaj
- 12Da Silva
- 18Oyarzabal
Substitutes
- 5Zubeldia
- 7Juanmi
- 11Vela
- 13Ramírez Martínez
- 15Elustondo
- 16Canales
- 24de la Bella
Zenit St Petersburg
- 1Lodygin
- 19Smolnikov
- 60Ivanovic
- 23Mevlja
- 4Criscito
- 8KranevitterBooked at 28mins
- 10Rigoni
- 21Erokhin
- 16Noboa
- 7Poloz
- 9Kokorin
Substitutes
- 5Paredes
- 11Driussi
- 14Kuzyaev
- 18Zhirkov
- 30Mammana
- 41Kerzhakov
- 50Karpov
- Referee:
- Liran Liany
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Kévin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Yuri Lodygin tries a through ball, but Aleksandr Kokorin is caught offside.
Booking
Matías Kranevitter (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Xabi Prieto (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Domenico Criscito.
Attempt missed. Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Emiliano Rigoni.
Attempt missed. Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola.
Xabi Prieto (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matías Kranevitter (Zenit St Petersburg).
David Zurutuza (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Attempt missed. Íñigo Martínez (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Xabi Prieto.
Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).
Emiliano Rigoni (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Matías Kranevitter.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Christian Noboa.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Domenico Criscito.
Attempt missed. Xabi Prieto (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Igor Smolnikov.
Attempt missed. Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Igor Smolnikov.
Hand ball by Domenico Criscito (Zenit St Petersburg).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.