Foul by Sandy Walsh (SV Zulte Waregem).
SV Zulte Waregem v Lazio
Line-ups
SV Zulte Waregem
- 25Bostyn
- 4Heylen
- 2de Fauw
- 3Baudry
- 14Walsh
- 20Doumbia
- 10Kaya
- 15Madu
- 43Coopman
- 11de Pauw
- 7Leya Iseka
Substitutes
- 23de Sart
- 24Leali
- 27de Smet
- 29Cordaro
- 30Kastanos
- 31Hamalainen
- 33Saponjic
Lazio
- 25Vargic
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 27Ramos Marchi
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 8Basta
- 96Murgia
- 32Miceli
- 11Crecco
- 5J Lukaku
- 29Palombi
- 20Caicedo
Substitutes
- 6Lucas
- 10Pereira Gomes
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 23Guerrieri
- 31Armini
- 77Marusic
- Referee:
- Charalambos Kalogeropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kingsley Madu (SV Zulte Waregem) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron Leya Iseka.
Offside, Lazio. Alessio Miceli tries a through ball, but Simone Palombi is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Alessio Miceli (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Offside, Lazio. Luca Crecco tries a through ball, but Simone Palombi is caught offside.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Michael Heylen.
Attempt blocked. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patric.
Foul by Idrissa Doumbia (SV Zulte Waregem).
Alessio Miceli (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Onur Kaya (SV Zulte Waregem) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Madu.
Corner, SV Zulte Waregem. Conceded by Bastos.
Dangerous play by Nill de Pauw (SV Zulte Waregem).
Alessio Miceli (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aaron Leya Iseka (SV Zulte Waregem) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bastos (Lazio).
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Michael Heylen.
Goal!
Goal! SV Zulte Waregem 1, Lazio 0. Nill de Pauw (SV Zulte Waregem) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Onur Kaya with a cross.
Attempt missed. Nill de Pauw (SV Zulte Waregem) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Onur Kaya with a cross.
Foul by Sander Coopman (SV Zulte Waregem).
Luca Crecco (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.