Europa League - Group K
SV Zulte Waregem1Lazio0

SV Zulte Waregem v Lazio

Line-ups

SV Zulte Waregem

  • 25Bostyn
  • 4Heylen
  • 2de Fauw
  • 3Baudry
  • 14Walsh
  • 20Doumbia
  • 10Kaya
  • 15Madu
  • 43Coopman
  • 11de Pauw
  • 7Leya Iseka

Substitutes

  • 23de Sart
  • 24Leali
  • 27de Smet
  • 29Cordaro
  • 30Kastanos
  • 31Hamalainen
  • 33Saponjic

Lazio

  • 25Vargic
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 27Ramos Marchi
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 8Basta
  • 96Murgia
  • 32Miceli
  • 11Crecco
  • 5J Lukaku
  • 29Palombi
  • 20Caicedo

Substitutes

  • 6Lucas
  • 10Pereira Gomes
  • 13Fortuna dos Santos
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 31Armini
  • 77Marusic
Referee:
Charalambos Kalogeropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamSV Zulte WaregemAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Sandy Walsh (SV Zulte Waregem).

Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Kingsley Madu (SV Zulte Waregem) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron Leya Iseka.

Offside, Lazio. Alessio Miceli tries a through ball, but Simone Palombi is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Alessio Miceli (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Offside, Lazio. Luca Crecco tries a through ball, but Simone Palombi is caught offside.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Michael Heylen.

Attempt blocked. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patric.

Foul by Idrissa Doumbia (SV Zulte Waregem).

Alessio Miceli (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Onur Kaya (SV Zulte Waregem) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Madu.

Corner, SV Zulte Waregem. Conceded by Bastos.

Dangerous play by Nill de Pauw (SV Zulte Waregem).

Alessio Miceli (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aaron Leya Iseka (SV Zulte Waregem) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bastos (Lazio).

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Michael Heylen.

Goal!

Goal! SV Zulte Waregem 1, Lazio 0. Nill de Pauw (SV Zulte Waregem) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Onur Kaya with a cross.

Attempt missed. Nill de Pauw (SV Zulte Waregem) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Onur Kaya with a cross.

Foul by Sander Coopman (SV Zulte Waregem).

Luca Crecco (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631286210
3Lugano6303810-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
View full Europa League tables

