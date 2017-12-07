Match ends, Zlín 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 2.
Zlín v Lokomotiv Moscow
Line-ups
Zlín
- 1Zlamal
- 23Kopecny
- 21HnanicekBooked at 65mins
- 18GajicBooked at 57mins
- 16MatejovSubstituted forDzaficat 79'minutes
- 12TraoreBooked at 90mins
- 8Jirácek
- 90Vukadinovic
- 5HronekBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJanicekat 65'minutes
- 14Holzer
- 7DiopSubstituted forMoses Ekpaiat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Dzafic
- 13Janicek
- 17Dostal
- 28Moses Ekpai
- 77Zeleznik
- 95Mehanovic
Lokomotiv Moscow
- 77Kochenkov
- 20Ignatjev
- 33Kverkvelia
- 5Pejcinovic
- 84Lysov
- 4Fernandes Fernandes
- 27Denisov
- 18KolomejtsevSubstituted forTarasovat 45+1'minutes
- 60MiranchukBooked at 4minsSubstituted forÉderat 59'minutes
- 59MiranchukBooked at 90mins
- 8FarfánSubstituted forRotenbergat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Kasaev
- 23Tarasov
- 24Éder
- 28Rotenberg
- 29Denisov
- 30Medvedev
- 36Barinov
- Referee:
- Mete Kalkavan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Zlín 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 2.
Attempt saved. Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Ibrahim Benjanim Traore (Zlín) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ibrahim Benjanim Traore (Zlín).
Foul by Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Adnan Dzafic (Zlín) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Boris Rotenberg (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Adnan Dzafic (Zlín) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card.
Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Foul by Boris Rotenberg (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Adnan Dzafic (Zlín) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dmitriy Tarasov (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Josef Hnanicek (Zlín) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Petr Jirácek (Zlín) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Éder.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Petr Jirácek (Zlín) because of an injury.
Dmitriy Tarasov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Petr Jirácek (Zlín).
Substitution
Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Boris Rotenberg replaces Jefferson Farfán.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Tomas Janicek.
Substitution
Substitution, Zlín. Adnan Dzafic replaces Robert Matejov.
Offside, Lokomotiv Moscow. Aleksey Miranchuk tries a through ball, but Manuel Fernandes is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Zlín 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 2. Jefferson Farfán (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dmitriy Tarasov with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladislav Ignatjev.
Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Petr Jirácek (Zlín).
Substitution
Substitution, Zlín. Ubong Moses Ekpai replaces Dame Diop.
Attempt missed. Ibrahim Benjanim Traore (Zlín) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Holzer.
Goal!
Goal! Zlín 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 1. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vladislav Ignatjev.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Petr Jirácek.
Attempt saved. Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.
Foul by Jefferson Farfán (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Petr Jirácek (Zlín) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Lokomotiv Moscow. Aleksey Miranchuk tries a through ball, but Jefferson Farfán is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Zlín. Tomas Janicek replaces Petr Hronek.