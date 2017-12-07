Europa League - Group F
Zlín0Lokomotiv Moscow2

Zlín v Lokomotiv Moscow

Line-ups

Zlín

  • 1Zlamal
  • 23Kopecny
  • 21HnanicekBooked at 65mins
  • 18GajicBooked at 57mins
  • 16MatejovSubstituted forDzaficat 79'minutes
  • 12TraoreBooked at 90mins
  • 8Jirácek
  • 90Vukadinovic
  • 5HronekBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJanicekat 65'minutes
  • 14Holzer
  • 7DiopSubstituted forMoses Ekpaiat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Dzafic
  • 13Janicek
  • 17Dostal
  • 28Moses Ekpai
  • 77Zeleznik
  • 95Mehanovic

Lokomotiv Moscow

  • 77Kochenkov
  • 20Ignatjev
  • 33Kverkvelia
  • 5Pejcinovic
  • 84Lysov
  • 4Fernandes Fernandes
  • 27Denisov
  • 18KolomejtsevSubstituted forTarasovat 45+1'minutes
  • 60MiranchukBooked at 4minsSubstituted forÉderat 59'minutes
  • 59MiranchukBooked at 90mins
  • 8FarfánSubstituted forRotenbergat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Kasaev
  • 23Tarasov
  • 24Éder
  • 28Rotenberg
  • 29Denisov
  • 30Medvedev
  • 36Barinov
Referee:
Mete Kalkavan

Match Stats

Home TeamZlínAway TeamLokomotiv Moscow
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home21
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Zlín 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Zlín 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 2.

Attempt saved. Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Ibrahim Benjanim Traore (Zlín) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ibrahim Benjanim Traore (Zlín).

Foul by Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Adnan Dzafic (Zlín) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Boris Rotenberg (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Adnan Dzafic (Zlín) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card.

Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Foul by Boris Rotenberg (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Adnan Dzafic (Zlín) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dmitriy Tarasov (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Josef Hnanicek (Zlín) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Petr Jirácek (Zlín) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Éder.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Petr Jirácek (Zlín) because of an injury.

Dmitriy Tarasov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Petr Jirácek (Zlín).

Substitution

Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Boris Rotenberg replaces Jefferson Farfán.

Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Tomas Janicek.

Substitution

Substitution, Zlín. Adnan Dzafic replaces Robert Matejov.

Offside, Lokomotiv Moscow. Aleksey Miranchuk tries a through ball, but Manuel Fernandes is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Zlín 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 2. Jefferson Farfán (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dmitriy Tarasov with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladislav Ignatjev.

Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Petr Jirácek (Zlín).

Substitution

Substitution, Zlín. Ubong Moses Ekpai replaces Dame Diop.

Attempt missed. Ibrahim Benjanim Traore (Zlín) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Holzer.

Goal!

Goal! Zlín 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 1. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vladislav Ignatjev.

Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Petr Jirácek.

Attempt saved. Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.

Foul by Jefferson Farfán (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Petr Jirácek (Zlín) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Lokomotiv Moscow. Aleksey Miranchuk tries a through ball, but Jefferson Farfán is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Zlín. Tomas Janicek replaces Petr Hronek.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631287110
3Lugano6303910-19
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories