Europa League - Group C
Istanbul Basaksehir2Sporting Braga1

Istanbul Basaksehir v Sporting Braga

Line-ups

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 34Günok
  • 80de Souza Paula Júnior
  • 4Attamah
  • 6Epureanu
  • 3Clichy
  • 88Inler
  • 17KahveciSubstituted forBelozogluat 60'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 7ViscaSubstituted forNapoleoniat 85'minutes
  • 8da Costa
  • 29Frei
  • 19ErdincSubstituted forBatdalat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Belozoglu
  • 9Batdal
  • 18Napoleoni
  • 21Tekdemir
  • 23Torun
  • 39Erdem
  • 55Cakir

Sporting Braga

  • 1Lima Magalhães
  • 47Sousa Esgaio
  • 36Viana Willemen Da Silva
  • 34Melo da SilvaBooked at 45mins
  • 4NascimentoBooked at 66mins
  • 35VukcevicBooked at 73mins
  • 11Barbosa da Silva
  • 10Vieira AlmeidaSubstituted forHassan Mahgoubat 85'minutes
  • 15Luz HortaSubstituted forJ Teixeiraat 72'minutes
  • 26Santos MartinsSubstituted forda Luz Hortaat 72'minutes
  • 99Ferreira Sousa

Substitutes

  • 3Rosic
  • 9Hassan Mahgoub
  • 16Muric
  • 21da Luz Horta
  • 23J Teixeira
  • 25Campos Moreira
  • 46Ndiaye
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamIstanbul BasaksehirAway TeamSporting Braga
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Sporting Braga 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Sporting Braga 1.

Attempt saved. Gökhan Inler (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Kerim Frei (Istanbul Basaksehir) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Júnior Caiçara.

Booking

Emre (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Emre (Istanbul Basaksehir).

Ricardo Horta (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Emre (Istanbul Basaksehir).

Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Alexandru Epureanu (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emre with a cross following a corner.

Stefano Napoleoni (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Braga).

Joseph Attamah (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricardo Horta (Sporting Braga).

Substitution

Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Stefano Napoleoni replaces Edin Visca.

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting Braga. Ahmed Hassan replaces Bruno Xadas.

Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Bruno Viana.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) because of an injury.

Foul by Mehmet Batdal (Istanbul Basaksehir).

Bruno Viana (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Fehmi Mert Günok (Istanbul Basaksehir) because of an injury.

Offside, Sporting Braga. Jefferson tries a through ball, but Dyego Sousa is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Sporting Braga 1. Emre (Istanbul Basaksehir) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Istanbul Basaksehir. Márcio Mossoró draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Bruno Viana (Sporting Braga) after a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

Nikola Vukcevic (Sporting Braga) is shown the yellow card.

Emre (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Sporting Braga).

Hand ball by João Teixeira (Sporting Braga).

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting Braga. Ricardo Horta replaces Fábio Martins.

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting Braga. João Teixeira replaces André Horta.

Offside, Istanbul Basaksehir. Márcio Mossoró tries a through ball, but Edin Visca is caught offside.

Foul by Gökhan Inler (Istanbul Basaksehir).

Fábio Martins (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Gökhan Inler (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gaël Clichy with a cross.

Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Bruno Viana.

Foul by Gaël Clichy (Istanbul Basaksehir).

Matheus (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631286210
3Lugano6303810-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories