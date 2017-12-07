Match ends, Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Sporting Braga 1.
Istanbul Basaksehir v Sporting Braga
Line-ups
Istanbul Basaksehir
- 34Günok
- 80de Souza Paula Júnior
- 4Attamah
- 6Epureanu
- 3Clichy
- 88Inler
- 17KahveciSubstituted forBelozogluat 60'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 7ViscaSubstituted forNapoleoniat 85'minutes
- 8da Costa
- 29Frei
- 19ErdincSubstituted forBatdalat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Belozoglu
- 9Batdal
- 18Napoleoni
- 21Tekdemir
- 23Torun
- 39Erdem
- 55Cakir
Sporting Braga
- 1Lima Magalhães
- 47Sousa Esgaio
- 36Viana Willemen Da Silva
- 34Melo da SilvaBooked at 45mins
- 4NascimentoBooked at 66mins
- 35VukcevicBooked at 73mins
- 11Barbosa da Silva
- 10Vieira AlmeidaSubstituted forHassan Mahgoubat 85'minutes
- 15Luz HortaSubstituted forJ Teixeiraat 72'minutes
- 26Santos MartinsSubstituted forda Luz Hortaat 72'minutes
- 99Ferreira Sousa
Substitutes
- 3Rosic
- 9Hassan Mahgoub
- 16Muric
- 21da Luz Horta
- 23J Teixeira
- 25Campos Moreira
- 46Ndiaye
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Sporting Braga 1.
Attempt saved. Gökhan Inler (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Kerim Frei (Istanbul Basaksehir) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Júnior Caiçara.
Booking
Emre (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Emre (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Ricardo Horta (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emre (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alexandru Epureanu (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emre with a cross following a corner.
Stefano Napoleoni (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Braga).
Joseph Attamah (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricardo Horta (Sporting Braga).
Substitution
Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Stefano Napoleoni replaces Edin Visca.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Braga. Ahmed Hassan replaces Bruno Xadas.
Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Bruno Viana.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) because of an injury.
Foul by Mehmet Batdal (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Bruno Viana (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fehmi Mert Günok (Istanbul Basaksehir) because of an injury.
Offside, Sporting Braga. Jefferson tries a through ball, but Dyego Sousa is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Sporting Braga 1. Emre (Istanbul Basaksehir) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Istanbul Basaksehir. Márcio Mossoró draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Bruno Viana (Sporting Braga) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Nikola Vukcevic (Sporting Braga) is shown the yellow card.
Emre (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Sporting Braga).
Hand ball by João Teixeira (Sporting Braga).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Braga. Ricardo Horta replaces Fábio Martins.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Braga. João Teixeira replaces André Horta.
Offside, Istanbul Basaksehir. Márcio Mossoró tries a through ball, but Edin Visca is caught offside.
Foul by Gökhan Inler (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Fábio Martins (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Gökhan Inler (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gaël Clichy with a cross.
Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Bruno Viana.
Foul by Gaël Clichy (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Matheus (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.