Match ends, Slavia Prague 0, FC Astana 1.
Slavia Prague v FC Astana
-
Line-ups
Slavia Prague
- 16Lastuvka
- 25Frydrych
- 4Jugas
- 13Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 3SobolBooked at 42mins
- 22Soucek
- 29RotanSubstituted forVan Burenat 68'minutes
- 8ZmrhalSubstituted forSykoraat 76'minutes
- 7Danny
- 17StochBooked at 88mins
- 21SkodaSubstituted forNecidat 17'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 5Altintop
- 6Sykora
- 14Van Buren
- 18Boril
- 27Necid
- 31Kovar
FC Astana
- 1EricBooked at 78mins
- 4ShitovBooked at 83mins
- 27Logvinenko
- 5Anicic
- 77Shomko
- 23TwumasiSubstituted forDespotovicat 90+3'minutes
- 18Maevski
- 8Grahovac
- 14TomasovSubstituted forMurtazaevat 68'minutes
- 7MuzhikovBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMaliyat 84'minutes
- 30Kabananga
Substitutes
- 9Despotovic
- 15Beysebekov
- 17Tagybergen
- 25Maliy
- 35Mokin
- 44Postnikov
- 45Murtazaev
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Slavia Prague 0, FC Astana 1.
Booking
Tomas Necid (Slavia Prague) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tomas Necid (Slavia Prague) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt blocked. Danny (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mick Van Buren.
Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Sergiy Maliy.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Astana. Djorde Despotovic replaces Patrick Twumasi.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marin Anicic (FC Astana) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Junior Kabananga (FC Astana) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague).
Yuri Logvinenko (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Srdjan Grahovac with a headed pass.
Foul by Eduard Sobol (Slavia Prague).
Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Miroslav Stoch.
Attempt saved. Eduard Sobol (Slavia Prague) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Astana. Sergiy Maliy replaces Serikzhan Muzhikov.
Booking
Igor Shitov (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Igor Shitov (FC Astana).
Attempt blocked. Jakub Jugas (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Soucek.
Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Srdjan Grahovac.
Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Igor Shitov.
Attempt blocked. Danny (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.
Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Dmitriy Shomko.
Booking
Nenad Eric (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague).
Junior Kabananga (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mick Van Buren (Slavia Prague) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jan Sykora with a cross.
Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Marin Anicic.
Attempt blocked. Tomas Necid (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Tomas Necid (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Srdjan Grahovac (FC Astana).
Substitution
Substitution, Slavia Prague. Jan Sykora replaces Jaromir Zmrhal.
Hand ball by Roman Murtazaev (FC Astana).
Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Marin Anicic.
Attempt saved. Roman Murtazaev (FC Astana) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Maevski.
Attempt missed. Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Srdjan Grahovac.