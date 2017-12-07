Europa League - Group A
Slavia Prague0FC Astana1

Slavia Prague v FC Astana

Line-ups

Slavia Prague

  • 16Lastuvka
  • 25Frydrych
  • 4Jugas
  • 13Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 3SobolBooked at 42mins
  • 22Soucek
  • 29RotanSubstituted forVan Burenat 68'minutes
  • 8ZmrhalSubstituted forSykoraat 76'minutes
  • 7Danny
  • 17StochBooked at 88mins
  • 21SkodaSubstituted forNecidat 17'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 5Altintop
  • 6Sykora
  • 14Van Buren
  • 18Boril
  • 27Necid
  • 31Kovar

FC Astana

  • 1EricBooked at 78mins
  • 4ShitovBooked at 83mins
  • 27Logvinenko
  • 5Anicic
  • 77Shomko
  • 23TwumasiSubstituted forDespotovicat 90+3'minutes
  • 18Maevski
  • 8Grahovac
  • 14TomasovSubstituted forMurtazaevat 68'minutes
  • 7MuzhikovBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMaliyat 84'minutes
  • 30Kabananga

Substitutes

  • 9Despotovic
  • 15Beysebekov
  • 17Tagybergen
  • 25Maliy
  • 35Mokin
  • 44Postnikov
  • 45Murtazaev
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamSlavia PragueAway TeamFC Astana
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home17
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Slavia Prague 0, FC Astana 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Slavia Prague 0, FC Astana 1.

Booking

Tomas Necid (Slavia Prague) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tomas Necid (Slavia Prague) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Attempt blocked. Danny (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mick Van Buren.

Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Sergiy Maliy.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Astana. Djorde Despotovic replaces Patrick Twumasi.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Marin Anicic (FC Astana) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Junior Kabananga (FC Astana) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague).

Yuri Logvinenko (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Srdjan Grahovac with a headed pass.

Foul by Eduard Sobol (Slavia Prague).

Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Miroslav Stoch.

Attempt saved. Eduard Sobol (Slavia Prague) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Astana. Sergiy Maliy replaces Serikzhan Muzhikov.

Booking

Igor Shitov (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Igor Shitov (FC Astana).

Attempt blocked. Jakub Jugas (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Soucek.

Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Srdjan Grahovac.

Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Igor Shitov.

Attempt blocked. Danny (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.

Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Dmitriy Shomko.

Booking

Nenad Eric (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague).

Junior Kabananga (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Mick Van Buren (Slavia Prague) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jan Sykora with a cross.

Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Marin Anicic.

Attempt blocked. Tomas Necid (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Tomas Necid (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Srdjan Grahovac (FC Astana).

Substitution

Substitution, Slavia Prague. Jan Sykora replaces Jaromir Zmrhal.

Hand ball by Roman Murtazaev (FC Astana).

Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Marin Anicic.

Attempt saved. Roman Murtazaev (FC Astana) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Maevski.

Attempt missed. Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Srdjan Grahovac.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631286210
3Lugano6303810-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories