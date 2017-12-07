Match ends, Villarreal 0, Maccabi Tel Aviv 1.
Villarreal v Maccabi Tel-Aviv
-
Line-ups
Villarreal
- 25Barbosa
- 22Rukavina
- 38Montolio
- 30Torres
- 5Marín
- 26GuerraSubstituted forRabasedaat 82'minutes
- 40MorlanesSubstituted forLozanoat 76'minutes
- 20SorianoSubstituted forMartínezat 62'minutes
- 33Moya
- 34Poveda
- 27González
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 8Fornals
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 28Rabaseda
- 37Martínez
- 50Castaño Muñoz
- 51Lozano
Maccabi Tel-Aviv
- 95Rajkovic
- 3Shpungin
- 5Babin
- 18TibiBooked at 14mins
- 27Davidzada
- 15MichaSubstituted forDasaat 72'minutes
- 42PeretzBooked at 33mins
- 22RikanSubstituted forBattocchioat 83'minutes
- 23Golasa
- 11BlackmanSubstituted forAtarat 90'minutes
- 25Schoenfeld
Substitutes
- 1Lifshitz
- 2Dasa
- 9Kjartansson
- 10Itzhaki
- 16Atar
- 26Ben Haim
- 28Battocchio
- Referee:
- Mads Kristoffersen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Villarreal 0, Maccabi Tel Aviv 1.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Eyal Golasa.
Attempt blocked. Adrián Marín (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raba.
Raba (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv).
Attempt missed. Eliran Atar (Maccabi Tel Aviv) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eyal Golasa.
Substitution
Substitution, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Eliran Atar replaces Nick Blackman.
Attempt missed. Raba (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pedro Martínez.
Raba (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eyal Golasa (Maccabi Tel Aviv).
Attempt missed. Darío Poveda (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario González with a headed pass.
Foul by Raba (Villarreal).
Ofir Davidzada (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Cristian Battocchio replaces Avi Rikan.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Raba replaces Ramiro Guerra.
Attempt missed. Sergio Lozano (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chuca.
Ramiro Guerra (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Avi Rikan (Maccabi Tel Aviv).
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Sergio Lozano replaces Manuel Morlanes.
Ramiro Guerra (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Schoenfeld (Maccabi Tel Aviv).
Attempt missed. Avi Rikan (Maccabi Tel Aviv) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eyal Golasa.
Substitution
Substitution, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Eli Dasa replaces Dor Micha.
Hand ball by Chuca (Villarreal).
Foul by Genís Montolio (Villarreal).
Nick Blackman (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Eytan Tibi (Maccabi Tel Aviv) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Avi Rikan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Aaron Schoenfeld (Maccabi Tel Aviv) because of an injury.
Foul by Ramiro Guerra (Villarreal).
Aaron Schoenfeld (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adrián Marín (Villarreal).
Eyal Golasa (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dor Micha.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Pedro Martínez replaces Roberto Soriano.
Foul by Chuca (Villarreal).
Nick Blackman (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Villarreal 0, Maccabi Tel Aviv 1. Nick Blackman (Maccabi Tel Aviv) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dor Micha with a through ball.
Foul by Roberto Soriano (Villarreal).