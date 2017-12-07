Europa League - Group A
Villarreal0Maccabi Tel-Aviv1

Villarreal v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Line-ups

Villarreal

  • 25Barbosa
  • 22Rukavina
  • 38Montolio
  • 30Torres
  • 5Marín
  • 26GuerraSubstituted forRabasedaat 82'minutes
  • 40MorlanesSubstituted forLozanoat 76'minutes
  • 20SorianoSubstituted forMartínezat 62'minutes
  • 33Moya
  • 34Poveda
  • 27González

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 8Fornals
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 28Rabaseda
  • 37Martínez
  • 50Castaño Muñoz
  • 51Lozano

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

  • 95Rajkovic
  • 3Shpungin
  • 5Babin
  • 18TibiBooked at 14mins
  • 27Davidzada
  • 15MichaSubstituted forDasaat 72'minutes
  • 42PeretzBooked at 33mins
  • 22RikanSubstituted forBattocchioat 83'minutes
  • 23Golasa
  • 11BlackmanSubstituted forAtarat 90'minutes
  • 25Schoenfeld

Substitutes

  • 1Lifshitz
  • 2Dasa
  • 9Kjartansson
  • 10Itzhaki
  • 16Atar
  • 26Ben Haim
  • 28Battocchio
Referee:
Mads Kristoffersen

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamMaccabi Tel-Aviv
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Villarreal 0, Maccabi Tel Aviv 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Villarreal 0, Maccabi Tel Aviv 1.

Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Eyal Golasa.

Attempt blocked. Adrián Marín (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raba.

Raba (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv).

Attempt missed. Eliran Atar (Maccabi Tel Aviv) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eyal Golasa.

Substitution

Substitution, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Eliran Atar replaces Nick Blackman.

Attempt missed. Raba (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pedro Martínez.

Raba (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eyal Golasa (Maccabi Tel Aviv).

Attempt missed. Darío Poveda (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario González with a headed pass.

Foul by Raba (Villarreal).

Ofir Davidzada (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Cristian Battocchio replaces Avi Rikan.

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Raba replaces Ramiro Guerra.

Attempt missed. Sergio Lozano (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chuca.

Ramiro Guerra (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Avi Rikan (Maccabi Tel Aviv).

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Sergio Lozano replaces Manuel Morlanes.

Ramiro Guerra (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Schoenfeld (Maccabi Tel Aviv).

Attempt missed. Avi Rikan (Maccabi Tel Aviv) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eyal Golasa.

Substitution

Substitution, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Eli Dasa replaces Dor Micha.

Hand ball by Chuca (Villarreal).

Foul by Genís Montolio (Villarreal).

Nick Blackman (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Eytan Tibi (Maccabi Tel Aviv) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Avi Rikan.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Aaron Schoenfeld (Maccabi Tel Aviv) because of an injury.

Foul by Ramiro Guerra (Villarreal).

Aaron Schoenfeld (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adrián Marín (Villarreal).

Eyal Golasa (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dor Micha.

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Pedro Martínez replaces Roberto Soriano.

Foul by Chuca (Villarreal).

Nick Blackman (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Villarreal 0, Maccabi Tel Aviv 1. Nick Blackman (Maccabi Tel Aviv) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dor Micha with a through ball.

Foul by Roberto Soriano (Villarreal).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631286210
3Lugano6303810-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
Top Stories