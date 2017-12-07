Offside, Viktoria Plzen. Lukas Hejda tries a through ball, but Milan Petrzela is caught offside.
Hapoel Be'er Sheva v Viktoria Plzen
Line-ups
Hapoel Be'er Sheva
- 55Haimov
- 81Elo
- 20Taha
- 44Elhamed
- 69Korhut
- 7Radi
- 15Broun
- 11Einbinder
- 18Ohana
- 22Cuenca
- 99Pekhart
Substitutes
- 1Goresh
- 2Bitton
- 4Leonardo Vítor
- 14Sahar
- 19Zrihan
- 24Melikson
- 30Ogu
Viktoria Plzen
- 16Hruska
- 14Reznik
- 2Hejda
- 4Hubnik
- 8Limbersky
- 7Horava
- 17Hrosovsky
- 11Petrzela
- 26Kolár
- 10Kopic
- 15Krmencik
Substitutes
- 1Kozácik
- 6Pilar
- 19Kovarik
- 23Bakos
- 24Havel
- 25Cermak
- 33Ivanschitz
- Referee:
- Aleksandar Stavrev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Offside, Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Michael Ohana tries a through ball, but Tomas Pekhart is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Loai Taha (Hapoel Be'er Sheva) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tomas Pekhart following a set piece situation.
Foul by Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen).
Daniel Einbinder (Hapoel Be'er Sheva) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Hapoel Be'er Sheva 0, Viktoria Plzen 1. Lukas Hejda (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Milan Petrzela.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Mihály Korhut.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Loai Taha.
Attempt missed. Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michal Krmencik.
Attempt missed. Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michal Krmencik following a fast break.
Corner, Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Conceded by Lukas Hejda.
Offside, Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Michael Ohana tries a through ball, but Tomas Pekhart is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Tomas Horava.
Attempt missed. Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Kolár.
Vladimir Broun (Hapoel Be'er Sheva) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Kolár (Viktoria Plzen).
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Guy Haimov.
Attempt saved. Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrik Hrosovsky.
Corner, Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Conceded by Lukas Hejda.
Attempt blocked. Michael Ohana (Hapoel Be'er Sheva) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Mihály Korhut.
Corner, Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Conceded by Lukas Hejda.
Foul by Radim Reznik (Viktoria Plzen).
Hatem Elhamed (Hapoel Be'er Sheva) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Radim Reznik.
Offside, Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Guy Haimov tries a through ball, but Tomas Pekhart is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.