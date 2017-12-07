Europa League - Group G
Hapoel Be'er Sheva0Viktoria Plzen1

Hapoel Be'er Sheva v Viktoria Plzen

Line-ups

Hapoel Be'er Sheva

  • 55Haimov
  • 81Elo
  • 20Taha
  • 44Elhamed
  • 69Korhut
  • 7Radi
  • 15Broun
  • 11Einbinder
  • 18Ohana
  • 22Cuenca
  • 99Pekhart

Substitutes

  • 1Goresh
  • 2Bitton
  • 4Leonardo Vítor
  • 14Sahar
  • 19Zrihan
  • 24Melikson
  • 30Ogu

Viktoria Plzen

  • 16Hruska
  • 14Reznik
  • 2Hejda
  • 4Hubnik
  • 8Limbersky
  • 7Horava
  • 17Hrosovsky
  • 11Petrzela
  • 26Kolár
  • 10Kopic
  • 15Krmencik

Substitutes

  • 1Kozácik
  • 6Pilar
  • 19Kovarik
  • 23Bakos
  • 24Havel
  • 25Cermak
  • 33Ivanschitz
Referee:
Aleksandar Stavrev

Match Stats

Home TeamHapoel Be'er ShevaAway TeamViktoria Plzen
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

Offside, Viktoria Plzen. Lukas Hejda tries a through ball, but Milan Petrzela is caught offside.

Offside, Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Michael Ohana tries a through ball, but Tomas Pekhart is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Loai Taha (Hapoel Be'er Sheva) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tomas Pekhart following a set piece situation.

Foul by Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen).

Daniel Einbinder (Hapoel Be'er Sheva) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Hapoel Be'er Sheva 0, Viktoria Plzen 1. Lukas Hejda (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Milan Petrzela.

Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Mihály Korhut.

Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Loai Taha.

Attempt missed. Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michal Krmencik.

Attempt missed. Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michal Krmencik following a fast break.

Corner, Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Conceded by Lukas Hejda.

Offside, Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Michael Ohana tries a through ball, but Tomas Pekhart is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Tomas Horava.

Attempt missed. Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Kolár.

Vladimir Broun (Hapoel Be'er Sheva) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Kolár (Viktoria Plzen).

Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Guy Haimov.

Attempt saved. Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrik Hrosovsky.

Corner, Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Conceded by Lukas Hejda.

Attempt blocked. Michael Ohana (Hapoel Be'er Sheva) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Mihály Korhut.

Corner, Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Conceded by Lukas Hejda.

Foul by Radim Reznik (Viktoria Plzen).

Hatem Elhamed (Hapoel Be'er Sheva) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Radim Reznik.

Offside, Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Guy Haimov tries a through ball, but Tomas Pekhart is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631286210
3Lugano6303810-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories