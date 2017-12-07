Corner, Vardar. Conceded by Morten Konradsen.
Vardar v Rosenborg
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Vardar
- 90Gacevski
- 5Musliu
- 6Grncarov
- 21Novak
- 23Demiri
- 16Gligorov
- 10Nikolov
- 11Barseghyan
- 70Alves Ribeiro
- 9Blazevski
- 48Oliveira dos Santos
Substitutes
- 1Aleksovski
- 7Jigauri
- 8Markovic
- 14Velkoski
- 22Stojcevski
- 33Iseni
- 97Petkovski
Rosenborg
- 1Hansen
- 2Hedenstad
- 4Reginiussen
- 16Skjelvik
- 5Rasmussen
- 20Gersbach
- 22Konradsen
- 15Trondsen
- 3Meling
- 28Adegbenro
- 9Bendtner
Substitutes
- 11de Lanlay
- 17Levi
- 24Østbø
- 25Lundemo
- 26Jevtovic
- 34Botheim
- Referee:
- Sergey Boyko
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Dejan Blazevski (Vardar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ytalo.
Alves (Vardar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Birger Meling (Rosenborg).
Attempt missed. Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jørgen Skjelvik.
Attempt saved. Ytalo (Vardar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Besir Demiri.
Visar Musliu (Vardar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alex Gersbach (Rosenborg).
Attempt saved. Evgen Novak (Vardar) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alves with a cross.
Corner, Vardar. Conceded by Jørgen Skjelvik.
Attempt saved. Ytalo (Vardar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Boban Nikolov.
Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Nikola Gligorov.
Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Vardar) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Ytalo (Vardar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dejan Blazevski with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Besir Demiri (Vardar) because of an injury.
Delay in match Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Nicklas Bendtner (Rosenborg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Gersbach with a cross.
Foul by Evgen Novak (Vardar).
Nicklas Bendtner (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Vegar Hedenstad (Rosenborg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anders Trondsen.
Goal!
Goal! Vardar 1, Rosenborg 0. Ytalo (Vardar) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Boban Nikolov with a through ball.
Ytalo (Vardar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jacob Rasmussen (Rosenborg).
Dejan Blazevski (Vardar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vegar Hedenstad (Rosenborg).
Attempt blocked. Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Anders Trondsen with a cross.
Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Besir Demiri.
Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Ytalo.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Rasmussen (Rosenborg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Nikola Gligorov (Vardar).
Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Vardar. Conceded by Alex Gersbach.
Attempt blocked. Alves (Vardar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tigran Barseghyan.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.