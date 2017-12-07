Europa League - Group L
Vardar1Rosenborg0

Vardar v Rosenborg

Line-ups

Vardar

  • 90Gacevski
  • 5Musliu
  • 6Grncarov
  • 21Novak
  • 23Demiri
  • 16Gligorov
  • 10Nikolov
  • 11Barseghyan
  • 70Alves Ribeiro
  • 9Blazevski
  • 48Oliveira dos Santos

Substitutes

  • 1Aleksovski
  • 7Jigauri
  • 8Markovic
  • 14Velkoski
  • 22Stojcevski
  • 33Iseni
  • 97Petkovski

Rosenborg

  • 1Hansen
  • 2Hedenstad
  • 4Reginiussen
  • 16Skjelvik
  • 5Rasmussen
  • 20Gersbach
  • 22Konradsen
  • 15Trondsen
  • 3Meling
  • 28Adegbenro
  • 9Bendtner

Substitutes

  • 11de Lanlay
  • 17Levi
  • 24Østbø
  • 25Lundemo
  • 26Jevtovic
  • 34Botheim
Referee:
Sergey Boyko

Match Stats

Home TeamVardarAway TeamRosenborg
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Vardar. Conceded by Morten Konradsen.

Attempt blocked. Dejan Blazevski (Vardar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ytalo.

Alves (Vardar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Birger Meling (Rosenborg).

Attempt missed. Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jørgen Skjelvik.

Attempt saved. Ytalo (Vardar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Besir Demiri.

Visar Musliu (Vardar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alex Gersbach (Rosenborg).

Attempt saved. Evgen Novak (Vardar) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alves with a cross.

Corner, Vardar. Conceded by Jørgen Skjelvik.

Attempt saved. Ytalo (Vardar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Boban Nikolov.

Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Nikola Gligorov.

Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Vardar) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Ytalo (Vardar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dejan Blazevski with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Besir Demiri (Vardar) because of an injury.

Delay in match Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Nicklas Bendtner (Rosenborg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Gersbach with a cross.

Foul by Evgen Novak (Vardar).

Nicklas Bendtner (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Vegar Hedenstad (Rosenborg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anders Trondsen.

Goal!

Goal! Vardar 1, Rosenborg 0. Ytalo (Vardar) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Boban Nikolov with a through ball.

Ytalo (Vardar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jacob Rasmussen (Rosenborg).

Dejan Blazevski (Vardar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vegar Hedenstad (Rosenborg).

Attempt blocked. Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Anders Trondsen with a cross.

Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Besir Demiri.

Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Ytalo.

Attempt blocked. Jacob Rasmussen (Rosenborg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Nikola Gligorov (Vardar).

Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Vardar. Conceded by Alex Gersbach.

Attempt blocked. Alves (Vardar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tigran Barseghyan.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631286210
3Lugano6303810-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
