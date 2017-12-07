Europa League - Group K
Vitesse0Nice0

Vitesse v Nice

Line-ups

Vitesse

  • 22Pasveer
  • 5Miazga
  • 37Kashia
  • 50Oude Kotte
  • 29Lelieveld
  • 10Bruns
  • 8Colkett
  • 19Mount
  • 43Faye
  • 9Matavz
  • 14Castaignos

Substitutes

  • 2Dabo
  • 7Rashica
  • 16van Bergen
  • 23Ali
  • 24Houwen
  • 25Foor
  • 47ten Teije

Nice

  • 30Cardinale
  • 15Burner
  • 31Dante
  • 23Sarr
  • 12Coly
  • 26Koziello
  • 25Cyprien
  • 27Makengo
  • 11Srarfi
  • 14Pléa
  • 22Lusamba

Substitutes

  • 3Lloris
  • 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 18Walter
  • 21Mendy
  • 34Perraud
  • 38Diaby
  • 40Benítez
Referee:
Sandro Schärer

Match Stats

Home TeamVitesseAway TeamNice
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away1

Live Text

Arnaud Lusamba (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Julian Lelieveld (Vitesse).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Charlie Colkett (Vitesse) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Jean-Victor Makengo (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Oude Kotte (Vitesse).

Attempt missed. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alassane Pléa.

Arnaud Lusamba (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lassana Faye (Vitesse).

Racine Coly (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luc Castaignos (Vitesse).

Attempt missed. Alassane Pléa (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.

Patrick Burner (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Bruns (Vitesse).

Hand ball by Alassane Pléa (Nice).

Hand ball by Guram Kashia (Vitesse).

Attempt saved. Thomas Bruns (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Guram Kashia.

Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Malang Sarr.

Attempt saved. Jean-Victor Makengo (Nice) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnaud Lusamba.

Attempt saved. Alassane Pléa (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arnaud Lusamba.

Attempt saved. Guram Kashia (Vitesse) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Lelieveld with a cross.

Attempt missed. Charlie Colkett (Vitesse) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tim Matavz.

Foul by Luc Castaignos (Vitesse).

Dante (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402128412
2Steaua Bucharest631286210
3Lugano6303810-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva611459-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal641194513
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123611-55

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor622245-18
4Vitória Guimarães611449-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK632173411
2Ath Bilbao62316519
3Zorya Luhansk621337-47
4Hertha Berlin612356-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411105513
2Nice6312126610
3SV Zulte Waregem6213611-57
4Vitesse6033410-63

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg64201441014
2Real Sociedad64111531213
3Rosenborg6114511-64
4Vardar6105319-163
View full Europa League tables

