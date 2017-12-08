Friday's newspapers

Daily Mail
Arsenal's Europa League win over Bate Borisov leads for the Daily Mail
Guardian
Cristiano Ronaldo holds the back page of the Guardian
Mirror
The Daily Mirror focuses on Everton's pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
News of the Premier League's next TV deal is the Guardian's lead
News of the Premier League's next TV deal is the Daily Telegraph's lead
News of the sale of Newcastle is at the top of the Sun's back page
News of the sale of Newcastle is at the top of the Sun's back page

Top Stories