Ben Kennedy: Stevenage winger signs new contract until 2020

Ben Kennedy has made five appearances for Northern Ireland Under-21s

Winger Ben Kennedy has signed a new contract with Stevenage until 2020.

Kennedy, 20, has made 93 appearances for Stevenage since coming through the club's academy and has scored four goals in 12 league games this season.

"Ben is settled and really happy here, so we are delighted to extend his contract another year," Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said.

"He is the first in a crop of exceptional youngsters we have coming through the system."