Reading: Andy Rimonhota signs new contract until 2021

Andy Rimonhota in action for Reading
Andy Rimonhota made his senior Reading debut against Gillingham in the EFL Cup in August

Reading midfielder Andy Rimonhota has signed a new contract with the club until summer 2021.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut for the Royals earlier this season, having previously made appearances for the under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

He follows fellow academy graduate Omar Richards who also signed a new deal until 2021 last month.

"I'm delighted we've been able to offer another academy graduate a long-term deal at the club," boss Jaap Stam said.

Find out more

Top Stories