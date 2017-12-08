Reading: Andy Rimonhota signs new contract until 2021

Andy Rimonhota made his senior Reading debut against Gillingham in the EFL Cup in August

Reading midfielder Andy Rimonhota has signed a new contract with the club until summer 2021.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut for the Royals earlier this season, having previously made appearances for the under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

He follows fellow academy graduate Omar Richards who also signed a new deal until 2021 last month.

"I'm delighted we've been able to offer another academy graduate a long-term deal at the club," boss Jaap Stam said.