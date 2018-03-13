Scottish Championship
Livingston0Morton0

Livingston v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 7Mullin
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 24Thompson
  • 23De Vita
  • 18Miller
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 3Longridge
  • 5Buchanan
  • 10Boyd
  • 14Jacobs
  • 17Robinson
  • 20Maley

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 3Murdoch
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Lamie
  • 26Iredale
  • 25Ross
  • 14Harkins
  • 12Tidser
  • 17Russell
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 7Oliver

Substitutes

  • 11McHugh
  • 16Strapp
  • 18Baird
  • 19Gasparotto
  • 20Brennan
  • 21Langan
  • 23Fraser
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Shaun Byrne.

Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

Gary Harkins (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Jordan Thompson (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).

Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Morton) header from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).

Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Frank Ross (Morton).

Josh Mullin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Thompson (Livingston).

Gary Harkins (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Josh Mullin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren27193549282160
2Livingston27148543271650
3Morton28119837271042
4Dundee Utd2412573229341
5Queen of Sth2710984035539
6Dunfermline27108940301038
7Falkirk2789103140-933
8Inverness CT2586113031-130
9Dumbarton26410121532-1722
10Brechin2605211856-385
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories