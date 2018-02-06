Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Raith Rovers v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Lennox
- 2Thomson
- 14Davidson
- 18McKay
- 5Murray
- 11Barr
- 4Herron
- 19Zanatta
- 10Vaughan
- 9Buchanan
- 21Furtado
Substitutes
- 3Watson
- 6Benedictus
- 7Spence
- 8Robertson
- 12Matthews
- 16Court
- 17Smith
Albion
- 1Wright
- 2McLaughlin
- 4Baur
- 5Mbayo
- 3McMullin
- 8Hopkins
- 7Davidson
- 10Trouten
- 6McLeish
- 11Hester
- 9Higgins
Substitutes
- 12MacDonald
- 14Guthrie
- 15Gallagher
- 16Victoria
- 17Potts
- 18Watters
- 19John Queen
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Booking
Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Kane Hester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Raith Rovers 1, Albion Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Raith Rovers 1, Albion Rovers 0.
Attempt missed. Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Kieran Wright.
Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers).
Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Kane Hester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Daniel Baur.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by David McKay.
Attempt missed. Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kane Hester (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).
Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by John Herron (Raith Rovers).
Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. John Herron (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Michael McMullin.
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Kane Hester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Albion Rovers 0. John Herron (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Thomson.
Foul by John Herron (Raith Rovers).
Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Daniel Baur.
Kick Off
First Half begins.