Scottish League One
Alloa4Arbroath1

Alloa Athletic v Arbroath

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCart
  • 7Cawley
  • 6Fleming
  • 8Hetherington
  • 11Crossan
  • 3Crane
  • 9Stewart
  • 10Kirkpatrick

Substitutes

  • 12Renton
  • 14Flannigan
  • 15Robertson
  • 16McKeown
  • 17Goodwin
  • 18Wilson

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Little
  • 4O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Kader
  • 6Whatley
  • 5Yule
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 9McIntosh
  • 8McKenna

Substitutes

  • 12Denholm
  • 14Gold
  • 15Martin
  • 16McCord
  • 17Skelly
  • 20Gomes
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Leighton McIntosh.

Half Time

First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 4, Arbroath 1.

Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic).

Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 4, Arbroath 1. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic).

Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3, Arbroath 1. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bobby Linn.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Callum Crane.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Neil Parry.

Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Leighton McIntosh.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

Attempt blocked. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).

Blair Yule (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Blair Yule (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Callum Crane.

Attempt blocked. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3, Arbroath 0. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Cawley.

Attempt saved. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 2, Arbroath 0. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Hetherington with a cross.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by David Hutton.

Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Arbroath 0. Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty conceded by Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers27177355253058
2Ayr26173670323854
3Arbroath26126849371242
4Alloa26126839291042
5Stranraer27115114250-838
6East Fife27103143847-933
7Airdrieonians2688103445-1132
8Forfar2774163255-2325
9Albion2565144760-1323
10Queen's Park2757153157-2622
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories