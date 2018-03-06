Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Leighton McIntosh.
Alloa Athletic v Arbroath
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4Graham
- 5McCart
- 7Cawley
- 6Fleming
- 8Hetherington
- 11Crossan
- 3Crane
- 9Stewart
- 10Kirkpatrick
Substitutes
- 12Renton
- 14Flannigan
- 15Robertson
- 16McKeown
- 17Goodwin
- 18Wilson
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 2Little
- 4O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Kader
- 6Whatley
- 5Yule
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 9McIntosh
- 8McKenna
Substitutes
- 12Denholm
- 14Gold
- 15Martin
- 16McCord
- 17Skelly
- 20Gomes
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Substitution
Half Time
First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 4, Arbroath 1.
Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic).
Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 4, Arbroath 1. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic).
Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3, Arbroath 1. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bobby Linn.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Callum Crane.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Leighton McIntosh.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Attempt blocked. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).
Blair Yule (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Blair Yule (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Callum Crane.
Attempt blocked. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3, Arbroath 0. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Cawley.
Attempt saved. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 2, Arbroath 0. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Hetherington with a cross.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by David Hutton.
Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Arbroath 0. Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty conceded by Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.