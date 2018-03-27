Match ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Clyde 3.
Cowdenbeath v Clyde
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2MullenBooked at 68mins
- 4Pyper
- 5Rumsby
- 3Swann
- 6MillerBooked at 80mins
- 8Malcolm
- 10SmithSubstituted forReillyat 62'minutes
- 7Cox
- 9Sheerin
- 11Buchanan
Substitutes
- 12Hornby
- 14McInally
- 15Luke
- 16Reilly
- 17Penman
- 18Whittaker
- 19Fotheringham
Clyde
- 1Gourlay
- 2Duffie
- 5Cogill
- 4McNiffBooked at 65mins
- 3Stewart
- 6McStay
- 8Grant
- 11LamontSubstituted forMartinat 76'minutes
- 7CuddihySubstituted forLoveat 75'minutes
- 10BoyleSubstituted forNicollat 69'minutes
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Nicoll
- 14Kipre
- 15Osadolor
- 16Love
- 17Lowdon
- 18Martin
- 21Currie
- Referee:
- Stephen Brown
- Attendance:
- 374
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Clyde 3.
Foul by Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath).
Jordan Stewart (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Ray Grant (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jordan Stewart (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 0, Clyde 3. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Goodwillie.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Booking
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Jordan Stewart (Clyde).
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Adam Martin replaces Mark Lamont.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Ally Love replaces Barry Cuddihy.
Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.
Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Ray Grant (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Kevin Nicoll replaces Jack Boyle.
Booking
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Martin McNiff (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).
Attempt saved. Chris McStay (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ben Reilly replaces Bradley Smith.