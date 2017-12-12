Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Mainz 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
Peter Stoger won his first match as Borussia Dortmund manager as victory over Mainz gave them their first Bundesliga success since September.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shinji Kagawa scored to secure a win that moved Dortmund up into fourth place.
Former Cologne manager Stoger replaced Peter Bosz on Sunday after the Dutchman was dismissed following a run of one win in 13 matches.
Stoger was sacked by Cologne last week with the club bottom of the table.
Stoger, who left Cologne having not won a Bundesliga game this season, has described his new job as "the opportunity of a lifetime".
Line-ups
Mainz
- 27Zentner
- 3Balogun
- 25GbaminSubstituted forHackat 45'minutes
- 4Diallo
- 20Frei
- 2DonatiSubstituted forMaximat 64'minutes
- 23Serdar
- 6Latza
- 18Brosinski
- 7QuaisonSubstituted forHoltmannat 76'minutes
- 11Berggreen
Substitutes
- 10Maxim
- 14Fischer
- 17Samperio
- 32De Blasis
- 33Huth
- 38Holtmann
- 42Hack
B Dortmund
- 38Bürki
- 15Toljan
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 36Toprak
- 29Schmelzer
- 23Kagawa
- 33Weigl
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSahinat 90'minutes
- 9Yarmolenko
- 17Aubameyang
- 22PulisicSubstituted forDahoudat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 2Zagadou
- 4Subotic
- 5Bartra
- 8Sahin
- 14Isak
- 19Dahoud
- Referee:
- Benjamin Brand
- Attendance:
- 32,976
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Attempt missed. Gerrit Holtmann (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Attempt saved. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Sokratis.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nuri Sahin replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 2. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Attempt missed. Emil Berggreen (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daniel Brosinski with a cross.
Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Attempt missed. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alexander Hack.
Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emil Berggreen (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt saved. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.
Foul by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund).
Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerrit Holtmann (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Gerrit Holtmann replaces Robin Quaison.
Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt missed. Abdou Diallo (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexander Hack.
Foul by Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund).
Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Christian Pulisic.
Attempt missed. Daniel Brosinski (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Suat Serdar.
Attempt missed. Alexandru Maxim (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander Hack.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Maxim with a cross following a corner.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Marcel Schmelzer.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Alexandru Maxim replaces Giulio Donati.
Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emil Berggreen (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suat Serdar (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.