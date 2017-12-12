Mainz 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Shinji Kagawa scored his fourth goal of the season to cap Dortmund's victory

Peter Stoger won his first match as Borussia Dortmund manager as victory over Mainz gave them their first Bundesliga success since September.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shinji Kagawa scored to secure a win that moved Dortmund up into fourth place.

Former Cologne manager Stoger replaced Peter Bosz on Sunday after the Dutchman was dismissed following a run of one win in 13 matches.

Stoger was sacked by Cologne last week with the club bottom of the table.

Stoger, who left Cologne having not won a Bundesliga game this season, has described his new job as "the opportunity of a lifetime".