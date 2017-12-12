German Bundesliga
Mainz0B Dortmund2

Mainz 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Shinji Kagawa and teammates celebrate
Shinji Kagawa scored his fourth goal of the season to cap Dortmund's victory

Peter Stoger won his first match as Borussia Dortmund manager as victory over Mainz gave them their first Bundesliga success since September.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shinji Kagawa scored to secure a win that moved Dortmund up into fourth place.

Former Cologne manager Stoger replaced Peter Bosz on Sunday after the Dutchman was dismissed following a run of one win in 13 matches.

Stoger was sacked by Cologne last week with the club bottom of the table.

Stoger, who left Cologne having not won a Bundesliga game this season, has described his new job as "the opportunity of a lifetime".

Line-ups

Mainz

  • 27Zentner
  • 3Balogun
  • 25GbaminSubstituted forHackat 45'minutes
  • 4Diallo
  • 20Frei
  • 2DonatiSubstituted forMaximat 64'minutes
  • 23Serdar
  • 6Latza
  • 18Brosinski
  • 7QuaisonSubstituted forHoltmannat 76'minutes
  • 11Berggreen

Substitutes

  • 10Maxim
  • 14Fischer
  • 17Samperio
  • 32De Blasis
  • 33Huth
  • 38Holtmann
  • 42Hack

B Dortmund

  • 38Bürki
  • 15Toljan
  • 25Papastathopoulos
  • 36Toprak
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 23Kagawa
  • 33Weigl
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSahinat 90'minutes
  • 9Yarmolenko
  • 17Aubameyang
  • 22PulisicSubstituted forDahoudat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 2Zagadou
  • 4Subotic
  • 5Bartra
  • 8Sahin
  • 14Isak
  • 19Dahoud
Referee:
Benjamin Brand
Attendance:
32,976

Match Stats

Home TeamMainzAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home13
Away15
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.

Attempt missed. Gerrit Holtmann (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.

Attempt saved. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Sokratis.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nuri Sahin replaces Raphael Guerreiro.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 2. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Attempt missed. Emil Berggreen (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daniel Brosinski with a cross.

Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Attempt missed. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alexander Hack.

Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emil Berggreen (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abdou Diallo (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Attempt saved. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.

Foul by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund).

Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gerrit Holtmann (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Gerrit Holtmann replaces Robin Quaison.

Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Abdou Diallo (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Attempt missed. Abdou Diallo (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexander Hack.

Foul by Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund).

Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Christian Pulisic.

Attempt missed. Daniel Brosinski (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Suat Serdar.

Attempt missed. Alexandru Maxim (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander Hack.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Maxim with a cross following a corner.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Marcel Schmelzer.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Alexandru Maxim replaces Giulio Donati.

Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emil Berggreen (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Suat Serdar (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 12th December 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich15112235112435
2RB Leipzig168442522328
3Schalke157532317626
4B Dortmund1674537231425
5Frankfurt167451816225
6B Mgladbach167452427-325
7B Leverkusen1566329191024
8Hoffenheim156542520523
9Augsburg156542217523
10Hannover156451919022
11Wolfsburg1631032120119
12Hertha Berlin154652022-218
13Freiburg164661428-1418
14Stuttgart155281319-617
15Mainz164481726-916
16Hamburg164391422-815
17Werder Bremen153571117-614
18Köln150312931-223
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Related to this story